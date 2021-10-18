Oxide Thin film Transistors Market Size By Type: Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020-2030

The global Oxide Thin film Transistors Market will grow by US$ xxx million by 2025 at a CAGR of xxx % in the given forecast period.

An oxide thin-film transistor (TFT) is a particular kind of field-effect transistor made by depositing thin films of a semiconductor active layer as well as the dielectric layer and metallic contacts over a supporting substrate. Oxide semiconductors are next-generation semiconductors that are chosen due to higher mobility and better stability as compared to organic semiconductors, whereas TFT is an electronic switch and basic building block of printed circuits, displays and sensors.

The increasing demand for consumer electronic devices, Stability of processes for large-scale fabrication, an improved semiconductor layer and the development of processing equipment to manufacture large devices are key factors driving growth in the global market for Oxide Thin film Transistors.

The global Oxide Thin film Transistors market is segregated on the basis of Type as Zinc Oxide Thin-film Transistors, Tin Oxide Thin-film Transistors, and Others. Based on Application the global Oxide Thin film Transistors market is segmented in Television, Laptops, Smartphones & tablets, Wearable devices, and Others.

The global Oxide Thin film Transistors market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Oxide Thin film Transistors market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Sony Corporation, Samsung Group, LG Electronics, Fujitsu Limited, AU Optronic, Sharp Corporation, Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd., BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd., Carborundum Universal, and others are among the major players in the global Oxide Thin film Transistors market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Oxide Thin film Transistors Market has been segmented as below:

Oxide Thin film Transistors Market, By Type

Zinc Oxide Thin-film Transistors

Tin Oxide Thin-film Transistors

Others

Oxide Thin film Transistors Market, By Application

Television

Laptops

Smartphones & tablets

Wearable devices

Others

Oxide Thin film Transistors Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Oxide Thin film Transistors Market, By Company

Sony Corporation

Samsung Group

LG Electronics

Fujitsu Limited

AU Optronic

Sharp Corporation

Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd.

BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Carborundum Universal

