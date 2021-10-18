Europe Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices Market Covid-19 Impact | Analysis by Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players 2027

The Europe Percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices market is expected to reach US$ 1,199.73million by 2027 from US$ 456.73 million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% during 2019–2027

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on "Europe Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices Market" and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment.

Percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices offer an effective and rapid approach to slow the downward spiral of hemodynamic instability among patients suffering with decompensated heart failures and cardiogenic shocks till a more definitive strategy is perceived among patients to recover from these cardiac ailments. The major roles of the percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices include improving the native cardiac output, reducing ventricular volume and filling pressures, augmenting coronary perfusion, and maintaining vital organ perfusion.

The rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and shortage of heart donors are the major factors expected to boost the growth of the percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices market in Europe. However, the market is likely to get impacted by the as high costs of these devices and procedures associated with them as well as product recalls, and impact of COVID-19 pandemic on medical device industry during the forecast period.

EUROPE PERCUTANEOUS MECHANICAL CIRCULATORY SUPPORT DEVICES MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps

VA-Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO)

Short-Term Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs) Impella Tandem Heart



By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Company Profiles

Getinge AB

Livanova Plc (Cardiacassist, Inc)

Eurosets

Berlin Heart

Cardiobridge Gmbh

Medtronic

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices Market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2019–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices Market.

