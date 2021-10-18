Massive growth of South America Gastroparesis Market 2028 with 3.5% CAGR In Coming Years with Focusing Key players like Allergan Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.), Ipca Laboratories Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Pfizer Inc., TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD etc

The gastroparesis market in SAM is expected to grow from US$ 320.85 million in 2020 to US$ 407.30 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “South America Gastroparesis Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the South America Gastroparesis market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Advanced computational technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and biomedical engineering hold potential to offer promising solutions for the treatment of gastroparesis. The efficacy of gastric electrical stimulation in improving gastric emptying and reducing symptoms severity in patients with diabetes gastroparesis has already been proven. Moreover, several devices have been awarded with the FDA approval for the treatment of this condition. In February 2015, Medtronic received FDA approval for its Enterra gastric neurostimulator device, which is already available in the market for the treatment of gastroparesis. The device won a regulatory approval for its use in the prevention of nausea and vomiting associated with the idiopathic and diabetic gastroparesis. The growing emphasis on the research pertaining to the gastric electrical stimulation therapy is anticipated to encourage new technology developments in the gastroparesis market, eventually allowing the market players to come up with better alternatives for the existing gastroparesis treatment modalities in the coming years.

SAM Gastroparesis Market – Company Profiles

Allergan Plc

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.)

Ipca Laboratories Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the South America Gastroparesis market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the South America Gastroparesis market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

SAM Gastroparesis Market – By Type

Idiopathic

Diabetic

Post-surgical

Others

SAM Gastroparesis Market – By Drug Class

Prokinetic Agents

Botulinum Toxin Injections

Antiemetic Agent

SAM Gastroparesis Market – By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

SAM Gastroparesis Market – By Country

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of SAM

