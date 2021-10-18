North America Telemedicine Market Will Grow healthy CAGR at 18.7% with including players American Well Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Eagle Telemedicine Solutions Llc, Honeywell International, Inc., Insight, Koninklijke Philips N.V, McKesson Corporation, Teladoc Health, etc

The telemedicine market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 22,556.58 million in 2021 to US$ 74,682.98 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Telemedicine Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Telemedicine market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2028.

Get Sample Copy of this North America Telemedicine market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00024795

North America Telemedicine Market – Company Profiles

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Amd Global Telemedicine, Inc.

American Well Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Eagle Telemedicine Solutions Llc

Honeywell International, Inc.

Insight

Koninklijke Philips N.V

McKesson Corporation

Teladoc Health

Social distancing is one of the major strategies adopted by various countries to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection. Among such circumstances, telemedicine is proving key expertise to get health consultations. Increasing number of people are opting for virtual visits for health check-ups. For instance, in March 2020, Teladoc, one of the leading companies offering virtual care, announced that it received ~15,000 virtual visit requests in a single day. High number of patients requesting virtual visits and increasing influence of self-quarantine and social distancing. Telehealth has emerged as an essential component of healthcare amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a research article published in the JCO North America Oncology-An American Society of Clinical Oncology Journal, 2020, physical distancing norms imposed to minimize the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 disease resulted in the adoption of most of the outpatient oncology appointments to telemedicine.

North America Telemedicine Market – By Type

Telehospital

Telehome

North America Telemedicine Market – By Product and Services

Software and Hardware

Tele-Consulting

Tele-Monitoring

Tele-Education/Training

North America Telemedicine Market – By Specialty

Cardiology

Gynecology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Dermatology

Mental Health

Others

North America Telemedicine Market – By Delivery Mode

Mobile

Call Centres

Web

North America Telemedicine Market – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the North America Telemedicine market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Telemedicine market segments and regions.

Order a Copy of this North America Telemedicine market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00024795

The research on the North America Telemedicine market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Telemedicine market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Telemedicine market.

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics; Semiconductor; Aerospace; Defense; Automotive; Transportation; Energy; Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing; Construction; Food; Beverages; Chemicals; Materials; and Technology, Media; Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/