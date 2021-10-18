Hospital Equipment and Supplies Market Growth, Price, Trends, Industry, Report and Forecast 2020-2024

The AMEA hospital equipment and supplies market is expected to reach $102 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of more than 9% during 2018-2024. The AMEA hospital equipment and supplies market has been witnessing a wide range of technological innovations and improvements. Vendors are focusing on developing new technological platforms to improve and enhance the treatment outcome. The demand for advanced healthcare technology to improve patient care services is expected to drive the AMEA hospital equipment and supplies market. Industry suppliers, medical device companies, IT vendors, and pharmaceutical manufacturers are partnering with public and private sectors to introduce outcome-based insurance models for expensive healthcare services. Further, the exponential growth in digital healthcare & telehealth services is driving the AMEA hospital equipment and supplies market. Digital technologies are supporting the healthcare sector, especially hospitals to shift to a new patient-centered care model and develop smart health approaches to increase access, improve quality, enhance affordability, and reduce cost.

Key Vendor Analysis

Major Vendors in AMEA Hospital Equipment and Supplies Market:, Abbott, Boston Scientific, BD, Cardinal Health, Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, Siemens Healthineers

The AMEA hospital equipment and supplies market is highly dynamic due to the presence of several global, regional, and local players. Leading vendors are offering a diverse range of IV catheters and blood glucose monitoring devices. Manufacturers are also focusing on implementing the latest technologies to deliver unmatched medical equipment. Start-up med-companies are merging with leading industry players to introduce new-age medical devices and penetrate new geographies.

The AMEA hospital equipment and supplies market is driven by the increasing collaboration between vendors and healthcare companies to promote and encourage technologically advanced medical equipment. The economic growth in India and Saudi Arabia will boost the demand for medical devices in the global market. The market research report on AMEA hospital equipment and supplies market offers analysis on market size and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The market study also includes insights on segmentation by product (capital equipment, general supplies and consumables, and implants), hospitals (public and private), and geography (APAC and MEA).

AMEA Hospital Equipment and Supplies Market: Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by products, hospital types, and geography.

Capital equipment, general supplies and consumables, and implants are the three primary product types in the AMEA hospital equipment and supplies market. The capital equipment segment has captured more than one-third of the entire medical equipment market due to the increasing focus on effective management of medical conditions and the growing awareness about improvised care to patients. Also, the growing prevalence of several acute and chronic diseases is majorly contributing to the growth of the capital investment segment in AMEA. Leading healthcare industry vendors are focusing on introducing capital equipment with new capabilities and features, including automation.

The AMEA hospital equipment and supplies market by hospital type is segmented into public and private owned. The public sector is prevailing and growing at a CAGR of around 8%. Governments in APAC & MEA countries are focusing on quality medical equipment and supplies manufacturing and improving the infrastructure of public hospitals. The introduction of government-funded UHC schemes in countries such as India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the enhancements in the existing UHC schemes in countries such as China, Thailand, Singapore, and Japan has the potential to increase hospitalizations and healthcare expenditure in the Asia-Pacific & MEA region significantly. For instance, the Government of Indonesia plans to cover all citizens under the National Health Insurance program by 2019.

Market Segmentation by Products

• Capital equipment

• General supplies and consumables

• Implants

Market Segmentation by Hospitals

• Public Hospitals

• Private Hospitals

The report considers the present scenario of the AMEA hospital equipment and supplies market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study includes both the demand and supply sides of the market. It profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the global market.

Key Market Insights

• Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the AMEA hospital equipment and supplies market for the forecast period 2019–2024

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the AMEA hospital equipment and supplies market

• Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities

• Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of AMEA hospital equipment and supplies market

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the AMEA hospital equipment and supplies market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

