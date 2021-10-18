Telehealth Market Price Trends, Industry Overview, Growth and Forecast 2020-2024

The global telehealth market is expected to reach around $40 billion, growing at a CAGR of 25% during 2018-2014. The access to telehealthcare has improved medical treatment and helped in cost-reduction, which has significantly increased the reach of the global telehealth market. The demand for virtual visits, remote patient monitoring, and mHealth is growing at a phenomenal rate, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the global telehealth market. The market is highly dynamic and competitive; local vendors offer a wide range of hardware and software solutions. Hardware manufacturers are collaborating with software/application developers and healthcare providers to enhance health quality service in the healthcare market. The presence of diversified global and local vendors; international players would increase their footprint in the telehealth market.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91447

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Key Vendor Analysis

Major Vendors in the Global Telehealth Market are: AMD Global Telemedicine, American Well, Biotelemetry, Global Media Group, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, Teladoc Health, InTouch Technologies

The advent of advanced technologies such as robotics, real-time virtual health, remote patient monitoring is expected to revolutionize the telehealth market. Local as well as global industry players are adopting the latest technology to increase their global footprint. There is a significant rise in the demand for web/application-based solutions as they enable users to consult the doctor instantly, maintain their healthcare records and access the world-class treatment.

The increasing use of smart wearables, the implementation of new techniques (robotics), health and wellness gadgets to track day-to-day physical and health activities are expected to the global telehealth market. Growing R&D investments for the improvement and development of telehealth platforms will augment the growth of the healthcare industry during the forecast period.

Telehealth Market Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the global market by modalities, components, delivery modes, end-users, and geographies. In terms of modality, the global telehealth market is classified into real-time virtual health, remote patient monitoring, and store-and-forward. The real-time virtual health segment occupies around half of the worldwide market, growing at a CAGR of around 33% during the forecast period. It provides a platform for patients and consumers to communicate with physicians through personal computers (PCs), tablets, or smartphones. Real-time virtual visits include video visits, audio visits, and chat consultation; video visits can also be performed via a kiosk. The video visits market is expected to grow due to expanding health insurance coverage.

The global telehealth market by components is divided into services, hardware, and software. In 2018, the services segment captured nearly half of the global market share, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 30% during the forecast period. This segment includes services such as conducting and processing virtual visits, offering online consultations of patients, interacting with other healthcare professionals, and monitoring the patient on a real-time basis. It also provides end-to-end solutions that are offered by the companies to healthcare providers such as hospitals, clinics, and home care settings.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91447

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

The global telehealth market by modes of delivery is broadly categorized into web/application-based, cloud-based, and on-premise. The web/application-based segment captures nearly one-third of the global market and expected to flourish at a CAGR of around 24% during the forecast period. The web-based delivery model requires minimal software and hardware components for delivering remote healthcare solutions. The demand for this model is expected to gain new dimensions due to budding web-based telehealth, especially in emerging economies. The launch of new-age cellular devices such as tablets and smartphones has further accelerated the use of application-based services. The market is witnessing the competition based on technology, services offered, user-friendly interfaces, product differentiation, and pricing.

Healthcare providers, patients, employer groups and government bodies, and payers are the major end-users of the global telehealth market. Healthcare providers are the largest end-users and captured approximately half of the global market. Among all healthcare providers, hospitals are the most significant revenue contributors. The global telehealth market is influencing the healthcare delivery system by enabling healthcare providers to connect with consulting practitioners and patients from long distances.

Market Segmentation by Modality

• Real-time virtual health

• Remote patient monitoring

• Store-and-forward

Market Segmentation by Component

• Services

• Hardware

• Software

Market Segmentation by Mode of Delivery

• web/app-based

• cloud-based, and on-premise

Market Segmentation by End-User

• Healthcare providers

• Patients

• Employer groups and government bodies

• Payers

Currently, the global telehealth market is witnessing the advent of various new-age facilities such as mHealth, virtual visits, and tele-ICUs. The industry players such as InTouch Health, iRobot, and Vecna Technologies have developed robots that serve as the physician’s stand-in in remote clinics, which are expected to provide new dimensions to the market in the coming years.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Modality

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Component

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by End-users

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Mode of Delivery

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91447

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Key Market Insights Include

1. An analysis of the global telehealth market in terms of market sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2019–2024

2. Comprehensive insights on current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global telehealth market

3. Discussion on the latest analysis of market enablers, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities

4. A complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the global telehealth market

5. A detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the worldwide market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Reports:

Haiti: Floor Coverings Market

Guyana: Floor Coverings Market

Guatemala: Floor Coverings Market

El Salvador: Floor Coverings Market

Ecuador: Floor Coverings Market

Dominican Republic: Floor Coverings Market

Cuba: Floor Coverings Market

Costa Rica: Floor Coverings Market

Colombia: Floor Coverings Market