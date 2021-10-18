Hand Sanitizer Industry Demand, Trends, Analysis, Price, Opportunities and Forecast 2020-2024

The global hand sanitizer market is anticipated to generate revenues of approximately $3 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of more than 14% during 2018-2024. The growing popularity of organic hand sanitizers, which are eco-friendly, skin-safe, and sustainable will revolutionize the global market over the next few years.

Key Vendor Analysis

Prominent Vendors in the global hand sanitizer market include Bath & Body Works Direct, Best Sanitizers, Bode Chemie, Chattem, Cleenol Group, Deb Group, Ecohydra Technologies, Ecolabs, Henkel, Kimberley-Clark, Christeyns Food Hygiene

The global hand sanitizer market is highly fragmented with the presence of various local and international players. The development activities across China and India is attracting various international players to the region. The leading manufacturers are using new business models and focusing on developing the portfolio of their establishments to drive growth. The increase in product or service extensions, technological innovations, and M&A activities will intensify the competition across the market. The rising awareness of the benefits of hand hygiene and sanitization will encourage vendors to introduce new products in the global hand sanitizer market.

The increase in per capita income and the number of dual-income households that results in increased spending on consumer goods, visiting restaurants, and attending concerts, will drive the growth of the global market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global hand sanitizer market by product type, end-user, distribution channel, and geography.

Hand Sanitizer Market – Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product type, end-user type, distribution channel, and geography.The hand sanitizers market by product segmentis classified into gel-based, liquid, foam-based, hand wipes, and spray. Spray sanitizers are the fastest growing segment in the global market, at a CAGR of more than 16% during the forecast period. The sprays are aerosol and are extremely useful products used in various places in the global market. Gyms, fitness centers, yoga centers, and other health and wellness centers are the largest end-user of sprays in the global hand sanitizers market.

The end-user segment in the hand sanitizers marketis divided into healthcare, hospitality, residential, corporate, government & military, and education. Healthcare segment dominated the largest market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period. The rising awareness about contagious infections and the importance of maintaining hand hygiene amongst individuals is driving the growth of this segment in the global market. The healthcare sector comprises places such as hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, physician’s office, doctor’s cabin, mobile ambulances, and others, which is driving the demand for hand sanitizers in the global market.The global hand sanitizer market by distribution channel is categorized into online and retail. Retail segment dominated more than 2/3rd of the total market share in 2018. The retail distribution channel includes supermarkets and hypermarkets, departmental stores and discounters, other retail stores, and drug stores. The increasing number of self-service grocery stores which have a wide variety of products for consumers to use on a day to day basis is propelling the growth of this segment in the global market.

Market Segmentation by Product Type

• Gel-Based

• Liquid

• Foam-Based

• Hand Wipes

• Spray

Market Segmentation by End-User Type

• Healthcare

• Hospitality

• Residential

• Corporate

• Government & Military

• Education

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

• Retail

o Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

o Department Stores & Discounters

o Other Retail Stores

o Drug Stores

• Online

The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and various other prominent companies operating in the global hand sanitizer market.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by End-user Type

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Inclusions

5.3 Exclusions

5.4 Currency Conversion

5.5 Market Derivation

Key market insights include

1. The analysis of global hand sanitizer market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2018-2023.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global hand sanitizer market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the global hand sanitizer market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

