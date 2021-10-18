Forestry Equipment Market – Comprehensive Study on COVID19 Impact Analysis And Forecast by Top Performing Regions, Product Types And Growth Rate.

The forestry equipment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and expected to reach USD 12,942.83 million by 2028. Increasing adoption of automation in different industries is aiding growth of this market

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Forestry Equipment Market, including: Konrad Forsttechnik GmbH, Komatsu Forest (a subsidiary of Komatsu Ltd.), HSM Hohenloher Spezial-Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG, SP Maskiner, Log Max AB, FTG Cranes AB, CRANAB AB, PIŠEK – Vitli KRPAN d. o. o., Palmse Mehaanikakoda, Penz crane GmbH, Quadco Inc., Southstar Equipment, Rotobec

Market Segmentation:

By Type (Felling Equipment, Extracting Equipment, On-Site Processing Equipment, Cutting and Loading Equipment and Other Equipment), Product (Delimbers, Feller Bunchers, Stump Grinders, Mulchers, Yarders, Forwarders, Log Loaders, Harvesters, Skidders, Timber Transport Trucks, Chippers for Energy-Wood and Others), Power Source (Petrol, Battery, Electric Corded, Cordless and Others), Material (Metal, Plastic, Wood, Recycled Plastics, Synthetic Resin and Others), Forest Type (Natural, Man-Made, Tree Plantations), System Type (Full-Tree Systems, Short Wood Systems and Tree-Length Systems), Technique (Tree Felling, Topping and Debranching, Debarking, Extraction, Log Making/Cross-Cutting, Scaling, Sorting and Piling, Loading and Others), Distribution Channel (Third Party Distributors, B2B/Direct Sales, E-Commerce, Brand Websites, Specialty Stores and Others)

