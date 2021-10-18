Companion Animal Diagnostics Market in US Industry Growth, Trends, Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand and Forecast 2020-2025

The US companion animal diagnostics market is estimated to reach values of more than $2.5 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR approximately 7% during 2017-2023. The consumers are signing up for regular diagnosis and glucose monitoring that help them identify the disease at an early stage and begin appropriate therapy to reduce the risk of diabetic complications in their pets in the US market.

Key Vendor Analysis

Prominent Vendors in the US companion animal diagnostics market areAccuplex Diagnostics, Agfa-Gevaert NV, Alvedia, Aquila Diagnostics Systems, BioMérieux, Boule Diagnostics, CLINDIAG SYSTEMS, Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Erba Diagnostics

The US companion animal diagnostics marketcharacterized by the presence of several global, regional, and local players offering a diverse array of diagnostic analyzers, imaging equipment, and consumables. The top vendors are developing innovative products and expanding their product portfolios to sustain the competition levels in the market. Leading companies are adopting new technologies to improve their market presence in the US region. Several players are partnering with pet care companies and government organization to gain traction among pet owners in the US companion animal diagnostics market. Also, vendors are focusing on developing and commercializing innovative animal diagnostics systems to gain a competitive advantage in the US market.

The advent of miniaturization, microfluidics, and usage of software platforms supported the development and commercialization of in-vitro diagnostics devices, imaging systems, and point-of-care diagnostics will transform the market.

Companion Animal Diagnostics Market in US – Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product, animal type, technology, and end-users. The US companion animal diagnostics market by technology is segmented into diagnostic imaging, clinical chemistry, hematology, immunodiagnostics, microbiology & histopathology, & molecular diagnostics. Molecular diagnostics segment dominated 1/6th of the total market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The increasing availability of highly advanced diagnostic procedures such as DNA sequencing and PCR procedures is propelling the growth of this segment in the US market. Veterinary hospitals & clinics segment occupied over 1/3rd of the total market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period. The veterinary hospitals and clinics are offering a diverse array of veterinary care services to cats and dogs, which is driving the growth of this segment in the US market. Some of the primary services include diagnosis, vaccination, pet grooming, pet wellness, trauma or emergency services, and pet care education for consumers in the US companion animal diagnostics market.

Cats dominated around 1/3rd of the market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of approximately 7% during the forecast period. The growing prevalence and incidence of various acute and chronic diseases in cats are driving the growth of this segment in the US companion animal diagnostics market. The US companion animal diagnostics market by product is segmented into diagnostic analyzers & imaging equipment, consumables, & software. Consumables segment dominated more than half of the market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The extensive use of a wide array of various reagents and test kits for performing multiple diagnostic tests, catering to different requirements of veterinarians is propelling the growth of this segment in the US market.

Market Segmentation by Product

• Diagnostic Analyzers& Imaging Equipment

• Consumables

• Software

Market Segmentation by Animal Type

• Dogs

• Cats

Market Segmentation by Technology

• Diagnostic Imaging

• Clinical Chemistry

• Hematology

• Immunodiagnostics

• Microbiology & Histopathology

• Molecular Diagnostics

Market Segmentation by End-users

• Veterinary Reference Laboratories

• Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

• Others

o Veterinary Academic & Research Institutes

o Pet Owners

The report considers the present scenario of the US companion animal diagnostics market and its market dynamics for the period 2018−2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends.

Key market insights include

1. The analysis of US companion animal diagnostics market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2018-2023.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the US companion animal diagnostics market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of US companion animal diagnostics market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

