Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike in Revenues by 2028

Direct-to-consumer genetic testing is a technique to promote genetic tests to consumers and patients via print media, television, Internet, and the tests are available for sale online or in stores and this marketing is generally done without direct involvement of a health care provider. Customers send their DNA (genetic sample) sample directly to the company and the results can be obtained through their website in the form of electronic reports or are sent on home address. This technique is very crucial for people living in urban areas. The DTC testing is mainly of three types, ancestry tests, paternity test and disease risk test.

The key market drivers for Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Includes, rising incidences of genetic disorders across the globe along with rising geriatric population across the globe. Moreover, rising growing demand for service personalization in developed nations and rising public awareness are expected to fuel market growth during forecast period. Whereas, high cost of DTC testing method along with less awareness about DTC testing in developing nations is expected to restrain market growth during forecast period.

Here we have listed the top Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market companies

1. Easy DNA

2. Ancestry

3. Color Genomics

4. Full Genome Corporation

5. Helix OpCo LLC

6. Identigene

7. Karmagenes

8. FamilytreeDNA

9. Mapmygenome

10. Pathway genomics

11. Genesis Healthcare

Highlights the following key factors:

1) Business description-A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

2) Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

3) SWOT Analysis-A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.

4) Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

5) Major products and services-A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

6) Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

7) Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

8) Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 7 years history.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Segmentation

The Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market is segmented on the basis of Type, technology and distribution channel. On the basis of type the market is segmented as, carrier testing, predictive testing, nutrigenomic testing and others. On the basis of technology the market is segmented as, targeted analysis, single nucleotide, whole genome sequencing. And on the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented as, over the counter, retail pharmacies, online platforms.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

