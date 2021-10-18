Whole Exome Sequencing Market Skyrocketing Revenue of  US$ 3,812.0 Mn by 2027 

The global Whole Exome Sequencing Market accounted to US$ 755.68 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,812.0 Mn by 2027.

The exon is part of a genome which is responsible for making 1 or 2 percent of the entire genome of a person. All of the exon in a genome are together known as the exome. And thus, sequencing is of these is known as whole-exome sequencing. The whole-exome sequencing allows identifying the variations in the protein-coding sites of any gene compared to sequencing a few genes together. The whole-exome sequencing is preferred widely due to its property to identify a mutation in a single exon. Identifying mutation in at the original site makes whole-exome sequencing an efficient method and enable to identify possible disease-causing mutation.

The advancement in the field of genomics has led to a significant reduction in the time and cost of genome sequencing. The related cost of sequencing with different sequencing techniques and strategies are of interest as they influence the scope and scale of the genomic research studies. Thus, it makes whole-exome sequencing much-preferred method than whole-genome sequencing.

Top Key Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Centogene AG

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Psomagen, Inc. (previuosly Macrogen Corp.)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Brooks Automation, Inc. (GENEWIZ, Inc.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Stratos Genomics

Whole Exome Sequencing – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market – By Product & Service

Systems

Kits

Services Sequencing Services Data Analysis (Bioinformatics) Other Services



Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market – By Technology

Sequencing By Synthesis

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Other Technologies

Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market – By Application

DiagnosticsCancer Diagnostics Monogenic (Mendelian) Disorders Diagnostics Monogenic Types of Diabetes Diagnostics HIV Diagnostics Other Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Personalized Medicine

Others

The report compiles relevant data in a method that enables readers to comprehend individual elements and their interactions in the current market scenario. It emphasizes on modifications required for new and existing businesses to evolve and adapt to upcoming trends in this market. Additionally, it aids the reader in identifying prominent features of the Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market and gives sufficient statistical data to understand its functioning. It also examines potential shortcomings along with the issues encountered by new and prevalent businesses.

Table of content in the Whole Exome Sequencing Market report as follows:

Chapter 1: Market Overview

Chapter 2: Market Data Analysis

Chapter 3: Technical Data Analysis

Chapter 4: Government Policy and News

Chapter 5: Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure

Chapter 6: Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter 7: Whole Exome Sequencing Market Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Up and Down stream Industry Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Strategy

Chapter 10: Development Trend Analysis

Chapter 11: Whole Exome Sequencing Market new Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

