Medical Imaging Market 2020-2023: Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends, Opportunites and Forecast

This market research report on the medical imaging market offers analysis on market size and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The market study also includes insights into segmentation by product (X-ray equipment, ultrasound imaging equipment, MRI equipment, CT scanners, and nuclear imaging equipment), end-users (hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, and MEA).

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91282

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Key Vendor Analysis

Prominent Vendors include Ziehm Imaging Inc., Boston Scientific, Shimadzu Corp., Varex Medical Systems, Carestream Health, Esaote Spa, Analogic Corp., Abirex Inc., Mindray Medical International, Samsung Healthcare, Konica Minolta, and NeuSoft Medical.

The presence of key vendors occupying most of the market share makes the global medical imaging market a highly competitive and oligopolistic market. These prominent companies account for approximately 70–75% of the total market share in the global medical imaging market. The leading players are focusing on the development and distribution of all types of medical imaging equipment, including X-ray devices, ultrasound imaging equipment, CT Scanners, MRI devices, and nuclear imaging devices to gain a wide customer base. The widespread launch and use of handheld, portable, and point-of-care devices both for therapeutic and diagnostic imaging purposes will increase the competition in the market over the next few years.

Increasing focus on building advanced healthcare infrastructures and expanding access to modern medical technology are propelling the growth of the medical imaging market in emerging economies.

Medical Imaging Market – Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by products, end-users, and geography.

Medical Imaging Market – Products

Growing demand for mobile X-ray devices to boost the sale in the medical imaging market during the forecast period

The global medical imaging market by product is further segmented into X-ray equipment, ultrasound imaging equipment, MRI equipment, CT scanners, and nuclear imaging equipment. The X-ray equipment product segment held the largest market share in the global medical imaging market, occupying close to 34% of the market size in 2017. The X-ray equipment segment is divided into three major categories: analog X-ray, digital radiography, and computed radiography. The growing adoption of mobile x-ray systems and portable x-ray devices in the emergency department, operating rooms, ICUs, and NICUs will drive the growth of the market segment during the forecast period. Portable x-ray systems offer consistent system availability, improved ease-of-use, and versatility and help reduce risks in healthcare monitoring and management.

Medical Imaging Market – End-users

Diagnostic centers in India and Brazil to contribute to the market share in the medical imaging market during the forecast period.

The end-user segment in the medical imaging market is divided into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others. The diagnostic centers end-user segment dominated the medical imaging market, accounting for around 54% of the total market share in 2017. Diagnostic centers are segregated into large, medium, or small-sized centers, based on the volume of analysis or imaging performed. The rise in digitalization and development of modern healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries such as India and Brazil will drive the growth of the market segment during the forecast period. The growing demand for independent diagnostic centers that offer multiple services will have a positive impact on the growth of this market segment over the next few years.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research objectives

3 Research Process

4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by End-Users

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Currency Conversion rate

5.2 Market Derivation

Key Market Insights Include

1. The analysis of the medical imaging market provides market size and the growth rate for the forecast period 2018–2023.

2. It offers comprehensive insights on current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the medical imaging market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook for medical imaging market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

