Canes & Crutches Market Worth Observing Growth | Carex Health Brands (Compass Health Brands), DRIVE MEDICAL, mikirad, Ottobock

The global canes & crutches market is expected to reach US$ 11,164.5 Mn in 2025 from US$ 5,358.0 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.6% from 2018-2025, owing to factors such as growing awareness about canes & crutches and rising prevalence of orthopedic disabilities. North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Canes & Crutches Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Canes & Crutches market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Major key players covered in this report:

Carex Health Brands (Compass Health Brands)

DRIVE MEDICAL

mikirad

Ottobock

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Mobility+Designed, LLC

GF Health Products, Inc.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Canes & Crutches market.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis.

The research on the Canes & Crutches market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Canes & Crutches market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Canes & Crutches market.

