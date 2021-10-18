Global PON Chipset Market: Insights, Trends, Opportunities & Players (2021-2026)

A passive optical network (PON) is a system commonly used by telecommunications network providers that brings fiber optic cabling and signals all or most of the way to the end user. Depending on where the PON terminates, the system can be described as fiber to the curb, fiber to the building or fiber to the home. According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of PON Chipset will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global PON Chipset market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the PON Chipset market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.

Microsemi Broadcom Cortina Access Infineon Semtech are among the major players operating in the global Global PON Chipset market.

Global PON Chipset by Type:

GPON

EPON

XGS-PON

Others

Global PON Chipset by Applications:

FTTx

CATV

Corporate Network

Others

Americas United States Canada Mexico Brazil APAC China Japan Korea Southeast Asia India Australia Europe Germany France UK Italy Russia Middle East & Africa Egypt South Africa Israel Turkey GCC Countries

