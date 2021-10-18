Transfection Technologies Market – Growth, Trends, Forecast (2021 – 2028)

The Transfection Technologies Market report outlines the evolution by type, applications and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market till 2028. Transfection Technologies Market reports present the revenue opportunities in the Transfection Technologies Market through 2021-2028, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography and End users.

Transfection technology is an approach to produce exogenous nucleic acids such as DNA, RNA or oligonucleotide into cells. Such nucleic acids can be transferred by polymeric or lipid transfection technology reagents which promote the cellular absorption. This method is widely used for genomic studies (cell representation, testing, RNA interference, in vitro research) but can be conducted for bio-production (vaccine and protein manufacturing) or medicinal reasons (animal cell treatment). Nucleic acid delivery to cells can be accomplished by distinct physical techniques, such as electroporation, sonoporation or microinjection; however, these procedures are comparatively hazardous to cells. transfection technology with chemical substances is a better option for maintaining healthy cell feasibility.

Market Dynamics

Transfection technology market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the Increase in research & development in the field of cell based therapies. Moreover, rising incidences of cancer, rising investments by major players for the growing demand are also offering opportunities in the market growth during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in this study include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Lonza

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Sigma Aldrich

OZ Biosciences

QIAGEN

Promega Corporation

Polyplus Transfection technology

SignaGen Laboratories

Mirus Bio LLC

Market Segmentation

The global transfection technology market is segmented on the basis of method, application. Based on method, the market is segmented as cotransfection technology, electroporation, cationic lipid transfection technology, in vivo transfection technology. Based on application, the market is segmented as virus production, protein production, gene silencing, stem cell reprogramming & differentiation and stable cell line generation.

Regional framework

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global transfection technology market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The transfection technology market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting transfection technology market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the transfection technology market in these regions.

Speaking about this research report in particular, it includes:

Five Types of Segmentations (by Product Type, Power, Application, Distribution Channel, Region)

Five Major Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America)

Market Information For 10 Years (2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2021-2028 Forecast Period)

Key Industry Dynamics including factors that are Driving the Market, Prevailing Deterrent, Potential Opportunities as Well as Future Trends.

Ten Company Profiles (these are not just Major Players but a Mix of Leading, Emerging Players, Market Disruptors, etc.)

Industry Landscape Analysis

Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on this market at Global and Regional Level.

