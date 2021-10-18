Pathogen Reduction System Market Report 2021, Market Overview, Trends and Forecast till 2028

The Pathogen Reduction System Market report outlines the evolution by type, applications and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market till 2028. Pathogen Reduction System Market reports present the revenue opportunities in the Pathogen Reduction System Market through 2021-2028, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography and End users.

Pathogen reduction systems are widely used to inactivate viruses and bacteria that may contaminate blood products. The pathogen reduction systems work on the principle of exposing the plasma to the ultraviolet rays in the presence of photosensitizer to act as a pathogen inactivator. The pathogen reduction systems are manufactured to withstand infectious pathogens of different genera. The inactivation strength of the photosensitizer varies from product to product. Primarily the products are for blood infection disease applications. The Pathogen Reduction Systems is an advanced product offering in the management of the blood transfusion and pathogen inactivation. Current pathogen reduction technologies in practice utilize nucleic acid-targeting methodology through ultraviolet light for destroying pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, protozoa, and others.

Market Dynamics

The increase in demand for plasma proteins, rising investment in innovation, and continuously increasing prevalence of infectious diseases will spur the growth of the market. Additionally, growing demand for blood components and blood in various surgeries and interventions coupled with high prevalence of the infectious disease will boost the market growth to significant extent over the forecast period. However, constantly rising product launch and product penetration and fair reimbursement issues may restrain the growth of the market in the forecasted period.

The key players profiled in this study include:

TERUMO BCT, INC.

Cerus Corporation

Macopharma

Octapharma

AngioDynamics, Inc

Market Segmentation

The global pathogen reduction systems market is segmented on the type, product type, application, and end-users. Based on type, the global pathogen reduction systems market is segmented plasma pathogen reduction, platelets pathogen reduction, and whole blood pathogen reduction. Based on product type, the global pathogen reduction systems market is segmented semi-automated pathogen reduction system, and fully-automated pathogen reduction system. Based on application, the global pathogen reduction systems market is segmented into viruses, bacteria, parasites, and white blood cells. Based on end user, the global pathogen reduction systems market is segmented into hospitals, blood banks, ambulatory surgical center, research centers, and others.

Regional framework

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global pathogen reduction systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2019 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The pathogen reduction systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting pathogen reduction systems market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Pathogen reduction systems market in these regions.

Speaking about this research report in particular, it includes:

Five Types of Segmentations (by Product Type, Power, Application, Distribution Channel, Region)

Five Major Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America)

Market Information For 10 Years (2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2021-2028 Forecast Period)

Key Industry Dynamics including factors that are Driving the Market, Prevailing Deterrent, Potential Opportunities as Well as Future Trends.

Ten Company Profiles (these are not just Major Players but a Mix of Leading, Emerging Players, Market Disruptors, etc.)

Industry Landscape Analysis

Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on this market at Global and Regional Level.

