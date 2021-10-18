Power Quality Equipment Market Growing at 6.8% CAGR to be Worth USD 45,131.9 Million by 2028: COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

In the wake of global warming, due to the surge in carbon pollution due to the burning of fossil fuels, coal, and natural gas, the demand for renewable energy sources is increasing gradually. The growing focus on renewable energy projects is anticipated to boost the demand for power quality equipment to measure the quality of the power generated in distribution substations.

The Power Quality Equipment Market Is Expected To Grow From US$ 28,499.6 Million In 2021 To US$ 45,131.9 Million By 2028; It Is Estimated To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.8% During 2021–2028.

The growing preference for renewable energy over conventional energy sources can be attributed to factors such as zero or low carbon emissions, reduced air, and water pollution levels, and economical electricity production. Moreover, many governments across the world are providing financial incentives for adopting renewable energy projects.

For instance, the US government is providing Renewable Electricity Production Tax Credit (PTC), Investment Tax Credit (ITC), the Residential Energy Credit for those investing in renewable energy, as well as using it in the residential sector. Also, the US Department of Energy (DOE) and the US Department of the Interior offer a loan program and provide financial subsidies for the installation equipment running on renewable energy.

Thus, the flourishing renewable energy infrastructure is boosting the adoption of power quality equipment at distribution substations, subsequently creating growth opportunities for the growth of the power quality equipment market players.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Power Quality Equipment Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has continued its adverse effects in several countries in 2021 as well. Business shutdowns or limited business operations, and lockdowns and travel limitations have hampered the production and supply chain of power quality equipment, leading to declining in the adoption of this equipment, including uninterrupted power supply (UPS) systems, static VAR compensators, harmonic filters, power quality meters, power conditioners, and power quality analyzers. However, owing to the resumption of trading activities from the last quarter of 2020, the market players are expecting steady growth in the demand in the coming quarters. Manufacturing, commercial, metals, cement, power generation, education, entertainment, electronics, energy, aviation, and transportation are among the key industries affected by the pandemic.

Power Quality Equipment Market Insights

Increasing Demand for Stable Power Supply in Telecommunications Sector Fuels Growth of Power Quality Equipment Market

Telecommunications infrastructure has developed rapidly in recent years. This new form of telecommunication infrastructure is adding more advanced telecommunication systems such as data centers, servers, and internet-related infrastructure as well as equipment to efficiently cater to voice and data transmission services. However, modern telecommunication systems are more vulnerable to issues with power as the electronic components used for data transmission are more susceptible to sags/dips, swells, transients, and harmonics. Telecom equipment can trip on the occurrence of power fluctuations caused by an abrupt increases in loads (voltage sags and swells) due to short circuits, loose connections or faults, and motors starting. Such instances lead to a loss in communications and incur high costs for telecom companies, they can also lead to equipment malfunction and breakdown. Thus, to overcome this challenge, telecom companies are adopting power quality equipment to ensure a steady supply of voltage within a defined range.

The List of Companies – Power Quality Equipment Market

Major players profiled in the study of the global power quality equipment market include Acumentrics, Emerson Electric Co., AMETEK Inc., Eaton, General Electric Company, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, Hitachi ABB Power Grids Group, and Piller Group GmbH. In addition to these players, several other essential market players have been studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global power equipment market and its ecosystem.

