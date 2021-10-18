Global Construction Robot Market Trends Analysis and Future Projections with Top key Players

A new research document is added in Data Bridge Market Research database, titled as “Construction Robot Market “. All the data and information covered here helps businesses in refining their strategic decision making.

Construction robot market size is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 16.2% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on construction robot provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Key Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the construction robot market is segmented into traditional robot, robotic ARM, exoskeleton, collaborative robots, articulated robots, gantry robots, drones, self-driving vehicles and humanoid labourers.

On the basis of component, the construction robot market is bifurcated into manipulator, sensor devices, robot tooling and robot controller unit.

Based on payload, the construction robot market is segmented into up to 5 kg, 5-10 kg, 10-15 kg and above 15 kg.

On the basis of automation, the construction robot market is segregated into fully autonomous and semi- autonomous.

On the basis of configuration, the construction robot market is segmented into mobile, mounted and cobot.

On the basis of function, the construction robot market is segmented into demolition, 3D printing, doors and windows installation, concrete structural erection, bricklaying, finishing Work, inspection, welding, roadwork and others.

On the basis of application, the construction robot market is segmented into nuclear dismantling and demolition, public infrastructure, commercial and residential buildings and others.

Key players profiled in the report includes

The major players covered in the construction robot market report are BROKK GLOBAL; Husqvarna Group; Built Robotics Inc.; Yingchuang Building Technique （Shanghai）Co.Ltd. (WinSun); Komatsu Ltd.; Ekso Bionics; Fujita Corporation; TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH; SHIMIZU CORPORATION; Construction Robotics.; FBR Ltd; Autonomous Solutions Inc.; Conjet AB; CYBERDYNE INC.; Giant Hydraulic Tech Co., Ltd.; ULC Robotics;; nLink AS; Advanced Construction Robotics; and CyBe Construction among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

