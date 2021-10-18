Agricultural Microbial Market 2021: Key Players, Investment Opportunities, Top Regions, Growth and Forecast by 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The agricultural microbial refers to the microorganisms that are vital for maintaining the soil quality and useful in agriculture. Chemical fertilizers like dichloro diphenyl trichloroethane (DDT) caused certain long term ill-effects such as excessive soil erosion and transportation of sediments. Also, overuse of such fertilizers led to the destruction of farmer-friendly insects and microorganisms which rendered crops more prone to diseases. Agricultural microbial mainly focuses on the effective microorganisms that positively affect the soil quality, plant health, growth, and yield. Lactobacillus casei and yeast are examples of effective microorganisms. Agriculture microbial enhance crop production and create a sustainable agriculture environment by conserving natural resources. Certain bacteria, fungi, and viruses act as biocontrol agents and biofertilizers and are used to control pests, weeds, and pathogens on plants. Besides, agriculture microbial act as nitrogen fixers and phosphate solubilizers and often provide high yield by controlling diseases in plants.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The agricultural microbial market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of integrated pest management practices coupled with rising trend of organic farming practices. Moreover, low cost of microbial over chemical pesticides and demands for residue-free crop protection products further drive the growth of agricultural microbial market. However, several restraining factors such as shorter shelf life, storage conditions, higher application costs and low adoption rate of microbial persist in the market which negatively influence the agricultural microbial market. Nonetheless, development in the seed treatment segment and large-scale investments in R&D by major players offer lucrative opportunities for the agricultural microbial market during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Agricultural Microbial Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of agricultural microbial market with detailed market segmentation by type, function, formulation, mode of application, crop type, and geography. The global agricultural microbial market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading agricultural microbial market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global agricultural microbial market is segmented on the basis of type, function, formulation, mode of application, and crop type. Based on type, the market is segmented as bacteria, fungi, virus, and others. On the basis of the function, the market is segmented as soil amendment and crop protection. By formulation, the market is segmented as dry formulation and liquid formulation. The market on the basis of the mode of application, is classified as soil treatment, foliar spray, and seed treatment. On the basis of crop type, the market is segmented as cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global agricultural microbial market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The agricultural microbial market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting agricultural microbial market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the agricultural microbial market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the agricultural microbial market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from agricultural microbial market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for agricultural microbial in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the agricultural microbial market.

The report also includes the profiles of key agricultural microbial companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

