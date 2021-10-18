Bulletproof Glass Market 2021: In Depth Analysis Current Product Development Stage, Effective Counter Strategies till 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Bulletproof glass is also known as ballistic glass, transparent armor or bullet-resistant glass. It is a strong and optically transparent material that is particularly resistant to penetration by projectiles and bullets. It is made by using layers of laminated glass. Polycarbonate designs consist of products such as makroclear, armormax, cyrolon, a soft coating that heals after being scratched such as elastomeric carbon-based polymers or a hard coating that prevents scratching such as silicon-based polymers.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The bulletproof glass market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to improvements in the quality of bulletproof glass coupled with rising demands from the automotive and commercial sectors. Massive industrialization in the developing nations and the militarization of the law enforcement agencies of different countries has boosted the growth of the bulletproof glass market. However, declining defense budgets of developed economies restrict the growth of the bulletproof glass market. On the other hand, increasing defense expenditures of emerging economies and increasing R&D activities for the development of advanced bulletproof glass are likely to showcase growth opportunities for the bulletproof glass market during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Bulletproof Glass Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of bulletproof glass market with detailed market segmentation by application, end-use industry, and geography. The global bulletproof glass market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading bulletproof glass market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global bulletproof glass market is segmented on the basis of application and end-use industry. Based on application, the market is segmented as defense & VIP vehicles, government & law enforcement, cash-in transit vehicles, commercial buildings, ATM booths & teller stations and others. On the basis of the end-use industry, the market is segmented as automotive, military, construction, banking & finance and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global bulletproof glass market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The bulletproof glass market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting bulletproof glass market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the bulletproof glass market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the bulletproof glass market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from bulletproof glass market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for bulletproof glass in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the bulletproof glass market.

The report also includes the profiles of key bulletproof glass companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Armassglass

Asahi India Glass Ltd.

China Specialty Glass AG

Dlubak Specialty Glass Corporation

Guardian Glass

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Schott AG

Silatec

Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp

Total Security Solutions

