Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Industry Market 2021: Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth in Future|IBM, SAS, SAP SE, Siemens, Oracle, Microsoft, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market report offers detailed coverage of the Global market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.
The Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing market will register a 51.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 8609.8 million by 2026.
Company Coverage
IBM, SAS, SAP SE, Siemens, Oracle, Microsoft, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Huawei, General Electric Company, Intel, Amazon Web Services, Google, Cisco Systems, PROGRESS DataRPM, Salesforce, NVIDIA, Autodesk
Segment by Type
PLC
SCADA|HMI
MES
ERP
Segment by Application
Ferrous Metallurgy
Non-ferrous Metallurgy
Mining
Oil and Gas
Chemical
Others
Market Regional Analysis:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Chapter From Table Of Contents-
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
4 Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Production by Regions
5 Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Consumption by Region
6 Market Size by Type (2016-2026)
7 Market Size by Application (2016-2026)
8 Corporate Profiles
9 Production Forecasts by Regions
10 Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Consumption Forecast by Region
11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13 Key Finding in The Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Study
14 Appendix.
The research on the Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and info graphics.
