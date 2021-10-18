Data Visualization Platform Market Growing Technology Trends and Business Opportunities by 2028| Dundas Data Visualization, Inc, Hitachi Vantara LLC, InetSoft Technology Corp., Information Builders

Global Data Visualization Platform Market Report 2021 is a professional and in-depth survey on the current state of the Data Visualization Platform Market. The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Data Visualization Platform Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

The data visualization platform provides graphic representation of data useful in various aspect of organizational functions. Data visualization eases the understanding of the big as well as small data through detection of patterns and trends. High growth in big data and inclusion of data analytics in industries is rapidly increasing the adoption of data visualization platform. Small and medium sized enterprise are increasingly exploiting data-analytics for their growth. North America region is expected to attain massive growth in the coming years on account of increased data generation among small and medium firms.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The data visualization platform market is expected to soar in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing adoption of cloud coupled with the robust growth of advanced analytics. Additionally, increased focus on data-driven decisions by the businesses is further propelling the growth of the data visualization platform market. However, lack of technical skills is likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Nevertheless, growing popularity of business intelligence is expected to create significant opportunities for the players active in the data visualization platform market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global data visualization platform market is segmented on the basis of deployment, organizational department, and industry vertical. Based on deployment, the market is segmented as cloud-based and on-premise. On the basis of the organizational department, the market is segmented as marketing, executive management, operations, sales, and others. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT & telecom, government, education, retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, and others.

The key players profiled in this study include-

Dundas Data Visualization, Inc.

Hitachi Vantara LLC

InetSoft Technology Corp.

Information Builders

Microsoft Corporation

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Oracle Corporation

com, inc.

SAP SE

TIBCO Software Inc.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

To provide overview of the global Data Visualization Platform market

To analyze and forecast the global Data Visualization Platform market on the basis of components, category and applications

To provide market size and forecast till 2028 for overall Data Visualization Platform market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

To profiles key Data Visualization Platform players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2028?

What are the key factors driving the Global Data Visualization Platform Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Data Visualization Platform Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the Global Data Visualization Platform Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Data Visualization Platform Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.

A thoroughgoing evaluation of the market for strategic insights and developments. The research study has amalgamated the growth analysis of different aspects that enhance the market growth scenario. It constitutes key market drivers, restraints and trends that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner.

