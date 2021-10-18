Deep Packet Inspection and Processing Market Growth, Overview with Detailed Analysis 2021-2028| Cubro Acronet GesmbH, Enea AB, ipoque GmbH, Juniper Networks, Inc., Lionic Corporation

Global Deep Packet Inspection and Processing Market Report 2021 is a professional and in-depth survey on the current state of the Deep Packet Inspection and Processing Market. The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Deep Packet Inspection and Processing Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

The deep packet inspection or DPI inspects the data being sent over a computer network, in detail and subsequently takes action by re-routing, blocking, or logging it accordingly. With the increasing adoption of cloud based services, the need for security in the cloud is increasing. Cloud-based DPI solutions enable enterprises with better control over servers and infrastructures. North America is likely to lead the deep packet inspection and processing market owing to the presence of various security vendors and active focus on research and development.

MARKET DYNAMICS

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global deep packet inspection and processing market is segmented on the basis of component, installation type, deployment, and industry vertical. By component, the market is segmented as solution and services. Based on installation type, the market is segmented as integrated and standalone. On the basis of the deployment, the market is segmented as cloud-based and on-premise. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT & telecom, government and defense, healthcare & life sciences, retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, and others.

The key players profiled in this study include-

Cubro Acronet GesmbH

Enea AB

ipoque GmbH (Rohde & Schwarz)

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Lionic Corporation

LogRhythm, Inc.

NETSCOUT

SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC

Viavi Solutions Inc.

Zoho Corp.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

To provide overview of the global Deep Packet Inspection and Processing market

To analyze and forecast the global Deep Packet Inspection and Processing market on the basis of components, category and applications

To provide market size and forecast till 2028 for overall Deep Packet Inspection and Processing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

To profiles key Deep Packet Inspection and Processing players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2028?

What are the key factors driving the Global Deep Packet Inspection and Processing Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Deep Packet Inspection and Processing Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the Global Deep Packet Inspection and Processing Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Deep Packet Inspection and Processing Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.

A thoroughgoing evaluation of the market for strategic insights and developments. The research study has amalgamated the growth analysis of different aspects that enhance the market growth scenario. It constitutes key market drivers, restraints and trends that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner.

