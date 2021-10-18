AI Governance Market 2021 Detail Analysis for Business Development with Top Companies – AWS, Facebook, Fico, Google, Microsoft, Pymetrics

Global AI Governance Market Report 2021 is a professional and in-depth survey on the current state of the AI Governance Market. The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The AI Governance Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

AI governance is the idea of legal framework for confirming machine learning (ML) technologies are well researched and developed with the goal of helping humanity navigate the adoption of AI systems fairly. Increasing government initiatives to leverage the AI technology and growing regulatory compliances around the technology are key aspects that will drive the market. Establishing comprehensive ethical principles for AI are some factors that will hinder the AI Governance Market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The increasing demand for transparency in AI decisions are some major factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market. Also, reduction in gender bias and discrimination through the use of AI are some opportunities that increase the demand of AI governance market. Also, there has been a rising demand for more transparency in decisions pertaining to AI technology. These factors are foreseen to fuel growth of global AI governance market. However, better understanding of AI skills and data are required for leveraging its benefits in the years to come.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The AI Governance market is segmented on the basis of component, and vertical. On the basis of component, market is segmented as solution, and services. On the basis of vertical market is segmented as BFSI, healthcare and life science, government and defense, telecom, retail, automotive.

The key players profiled in this study include-

AI

AWS

Facebook

Fico

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Pymetrics

Com

SAP

The objectives of this report are as follows:

To provide overview of the global AI Governance market

To analyze and forecast the global AI Governance market on the basis of components, category and applications

To provide market size and forecast till 2028 for overall AI Governance market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

To profiles key AI Governance players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2028?

What are the key factors driving the Global AI Governance Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global AI Governance Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the Global AI Governance Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global AI Governance Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.

A thoroughgoing evaluation of the market for strategic insights and developments. The research study has amalgamated the growth analysis of different aspects that enhance the market growth scenario. It constitutes key market drivers, restraints and trends that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner.

