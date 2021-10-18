Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market 2021 Research Reports, COVID-19 Impact, Growth and Analysis by Top Leaders | Forecast 2028

A wide-ranging Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market survey report offers better insights about different market segments on which businesses are highly relying for thriving in the market. A team of skilled analysts, statisticians, research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and economists work meticulously to make-up such a great market research report for the businesses. This market report serves the clients by providing data and information on their business scenario with which they can stay ahead of the competition in today’s rapidly changing business environment. With the worldwide Exhaust Heat Recovery System market report, the best market opportunities are brought into light and forward well-organized information for the business to succeed in the market.

Market Scenario

Global exhaust heat recovery system market will undergo a rise in its market value from USD 41.73 billion to USD 103.7 billion for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market will witness a CAGR of 12.06% for the forecast period.

The exhaust heat recovery system is a technology that helps to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from vehicles. It further is used by the manufacturers to save fuel and energy. The exhaust heat recovery system converts the thermal losses in the engine exhaust into energy. From the name itself, it is clear that the technology can be used either on conventional vehicles or hybrid ones. It cannot be used on electric vehicles because they don’t emit any harmful gases.

Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the exhaust heat recovery system market is segmented into exhaust gas heat recovery (EGHR), rankine cycle systems, thermoelectric generator and electric turbo compounding (ETC).

On the basis of technology, the exhaust heat recovery system market is segmented into EGR, turbocharger, ORC and TEG.

On the basis of component, the exhaust heat recovery system market is segmented into EGR valve and cooler, compressor, turbine, evaporator, condenser and TEG module.

The exhaust heat recovery system market can also be segmented on the basis of energy source into fuel and electric vehicles.

On the basis of vehicle type, the exhaust heat recovery system market is bifurcated into passenger, light commercial vehicles heavy commercial vehicles and electric vehicles.

On the basis of sales channel, the exhaust heat recovery system market is segmented into OEMand aftermarket.

The major players covered in the Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market report are:

The major players covered in the exhaust heat recovery system market report are BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Faurecia, DENSO CORPORATION, MAHLE GmbH, Aptiv., Robert Bosch GmbH, Bosal, Cummins Inc., Tenneco Inc., Autoliv Inc., IHI Corporation, ABB, Alstom, Econotherm (UK) LTD, Thermax Limited., Ormat., Siemens, GENERAL ELECTRIC and MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 SUV Introduction and Market Overview

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

