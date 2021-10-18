Europe Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Research Report, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Business Growth, Segments, Future Trends and Forecast 2027

A wide-ranging Europe Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market survey report offers better insights about different market segments on which businesses are highly relying for thriving in the market. A team of skilled analysts, statisticians, research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and economists work meticulously to make-up such a great market research report for the businesses. This market report serves the clients by providing data and information on their business scenario with which they can stay ahead of the competition in today’s rapidly changing business environment. With the worldwide Europe Exhaust Heat Recovery System market report, the best market opportunities are brought into light and forward well-organized information for the business to succeed in the market.
Market Scenario
Europe exhaust heat recovery system market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 11,265.75 million by 2027. Growing investment in automotive industry adopts the utilization of advanced exhaust heat recovery technologies.
Exhaust heat recovery system market is growing in Europe as the increasing demand of exhaust heat recovery systems is rising due to stringent automotive emission rules and regulation by government organizations.
Segmentation:
- On the basis of type, the Europe Exhaust Heat Recovery System market is segmented into exhaust gas heat recovery (EGHR), rankine cycle systems, thermoelectric generator and electric turbo compounding (ETC).
- On the basis of technology, the Europe Exhaust Heat Recovery System market is segmented into EGR, turbocharger, ORC and TEG.
- On the basis of component, the Europe Exhaust Heat Recovery System market is segmented into EGR valve and cooler, compressor, turbine, evaporator, condenser and TEG module.
- The Europe Exhaust Heat Recovery System market can also be segmented on the basis of energy source into fuel and electric vehicles.
- On the basis of vehicle type, the Europe Exhaust Heat Recovery System market is bifurcated into passenger, light commercial vehicles heavy commercial vehicles and electric vehicles.
- On the basis of sales channel, the Europe Exhaust Heat Recovery System market is segmented into OEMand aftermarket.
The major players covered in the Europe Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market report are:
The major players covered in the Europe Exhaust Heat Recovery System market report are BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Faurecia, DENSO CORPORATION, MAHLE GmbH, Aptiv., Robert Bosch GmbH, Bosal, Cummins Inc., Tenneco Inc., Autoliv Inc., IHI Corporation, ABB, Alstom, Econotherm (UK) LTD, Thermax Limited., Ormat., Siemens, GENERAL ELECTRIC and MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Some Points from Table of Content
Chapter 1 SUV Introduction and Market Overview
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis
Chapter 4 Global Europe Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market, by Type
Chapter 5 Europe Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market, by Application
Chapter 6 Global Europe Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter 7 Europe Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 8 Europe Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Europe Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Europe Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 11 South America Europe Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 13 Industry Outlook
Chapter 14 Global Europe Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Forecast
Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis
