Europe Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Research Report, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Business Growth, Segments, Future Trends and Forecast 2027

Market Scenario

Europe exhaust heat recovery system market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 11,265.75 million by 2027. Growing investment in automotive industry adopts the utilization of advanced exhaust heat recovery technologies.

Exhaust heat recovery system market is growing in Europe as the increasing demand of exhaust heat recovery systems is rising due to stringent automotive emission rules and regulation by government organizations.

Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the Europe Exhaust Heat Recovery System market is segmented into exhaust gas heat recovery (EGHR), rankine cycle systems, thermoelectric generator and electric turbo compounding (ETC).

On the basis of technology, the Europe Exhaust Heat Recovery System market is segmented into EGR, turbocharger, ORC and TEG.

On the basis of component, the Europe Exhaust Heat Recovery System market is segmented into EGR valve and cooler, compressor, turbine, evaporator, condenser and TEG module.

The Europe Exhaust Heat Recovery System market can also be segmented on the basis of energy source into fuel and electric vehicles.

On the basis of vehicle type, the Europe Exhaust Heat Recovery System market is bifurcated into passenger, light commercial vehicles heavy commercial vehicles and electric vehicles.

On the basis of sales channel, the Europe Exhaust Heat Recovery System market is segmented into OEMand aftermarket.

The major players covered in the Europe Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market report are:

The major players covered in the Europe Exhaust Heat Recovery System market report are BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Faurecia, DENSO CORPORATION, MAHLE GmbH, Aptiv., Robert Bosch GmbH, Bosal, Cummins Inc., Tenneco Inc., Autoliv Inc., IHI Corporation, ABB, Alstom, Econotherm (UK) LTD, Thermax Limited., Ormat., Siemens, GENERAL ELECTRIC and MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 SUV Introduction and Market Overview

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Europe Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Europe Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Europe Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 Europe Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Europe Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Europe Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Europe Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Europe Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

