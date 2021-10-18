North America Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth by 2028 Covid-19 Analysis | Accenture, Adobe, Affectiva, Amazon Web Services, Bidalgo, CognitiveScale

According to a new market research report “North America Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market” by Component Application, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region forecast to 2028 published by Business Market Insights, The artificial intelligence in marketing market in North America, is expected to reach US$ 35,863.11 million by 2028 from US$ 5,192.21 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 31.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Cloud computing is reducing the entry barrier for smaller companies seeking to profit from compute-intensive business analytics that was previously only open to the large corporations. Smaller companies are increasingly gaining access to AI. These cloud-based AI solutions effectively allow and enhance the adoption of AI. Cloud-based applications and services can provide users with immediate access to hardware services with no upfront capital investments, resulting in a faster time to market in many industries. Hence, the cloud has become an adaptable infrastructure that can be shared by different end users who may use it in a variety of ways.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the regional market. Key players profiled in the report include:

Accenture

Adobe

Affectiva

Amazon Web Services

Bidalgo

CognitiveScale

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Novantas (Amplero), Inc.

Oracle Corporation

com, inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Xilinx, Inc.

With COVID-19, the entire workforce has experienced a transition toward remote working, paving a way for North America Artificial Intelligence in Marketing solution and hardware products. The reduced travel time and cost, the importance of involving employees in determining strategic goals, and the rising need for virtual meeting rooms have overall increased the spending of companies on North America Artificial Intelligence in Marketing solutions Market.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the market for North America Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of North America Artificial Intelligence in Marketing market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for North America Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

