Asia Pacific Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market Industry Forecasts Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis | Abbott, Siemens Healthineers AG, F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD., Randox Laboratories Ltd

According to a new market research report “Asia Pacific Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market” by Component Application, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region forecast to 2027 published by Business Market Insights, The Asia Pacific point-of-care data management software market is expected to reach US$ 193.01 million by 2027 from US$ 102.28 million in 2020; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Point-of-Care (POC) devices are described as medical diagnostic devices used for testing at or near the point of care, at time and place of patient care. The purpose of POCT is to provide immediate information to physicians about the patient’s condition. Point-of-care data management software is a platform that is used in various locations in the hospital, in critical care settings such as the intensive care unit (ICU), the operating room (OR), and the emergency department (ED). It facilitates the patients’ health data management and analysis.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include:

Abbott

Siemens Healthineers AG

HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

Randox Laboratories Ltd

Radiometer Medical ApS

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

With COVID-19, the entire workforce has experienced a transition toward remote working, paving a way for Asia Pacific Point-of-Care Data Management Software solution and hardware products. The reduced travel time and cost, the importance of involving employees in determining strategic goals, and the rising need for virtual meeting rooms have overall increased the spending of companies on Asia Pacific Point-of-Care Data Management Software solutions.

