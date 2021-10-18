North America Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Scope, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis 2020 to 2027| Carrier Corporation, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Fujitsu General

The latest research documentation titled “North America Energy Recovery Ventilator Market” is a recently Published on business market insights that covers every aspect of North America Energy Recovery Ventilator2020 along with an in-detailed analysis of growth elements, trends, Forecast, size, Share, demand, and distribution. This report also evaluates the past and current North America Energy Recovery Ventilator Market values to predict future market directions between the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

The positive impact of codes and standards is one of the major drivers behind increased adoption of energy recovery ventilation technology. For instance, the Atlanta-based American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers’ (ASHRAE’s) Standard 62.1, “Ventilation for Acceptable Indoor Air Quality,” is a major pillar of the International Mechanical Code from the U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED rating system and the International Code Council as well as several local ventilation codes.

Following are the Top North America Energy Recovery Ventilator Leading Manufacturers –

Carrier Corporation

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Fujitsu General

Greenheck Fan Corporation

Johnson Controls International Plc.

LG Electronics

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Munters

Nortek Air Solutions

Panasonic Corporation

Energy recovery ventilator market has been segmented as follows:

Energy recovery ventilator market has been segmented as follows:

Energy Recovery Ventilator Market – By Technology Type

Plate Heat Exchanger

Heat Pipe Heat Exchanger

Rotary Heat Exchanger

Run-Around Coil

Other Types

Energy Recovery Ventilator Market – By End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

The foremost points are labelled in detail which are covered in this North America Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Report:

North America Energy Recovery Ventilator Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data: Company, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Application and Specification with Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Main Business/Business Overview.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the North America Energy Recovery Ventilator market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The North America Energy Recovery Ventilator Market report includes the precisely studied and weighed data of the key industry players and their scope in the North America Energy Recovery Ventilator market by means of several analytical tools.

