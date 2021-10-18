North America Direct Carrier Billing Market 2020 Specification, Growth Drivers, Industry Analysis Forecast – 2027 Bango PLC, Boku Inc., Centili, txtNation Limited

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Direct Carrier Billing Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Direct Carrier Billing market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The direct carrier billing market in North America is expected to reach US$ 7,688.5 Mn by 2027from US$ 3,980.2 Mn in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Major key players covered in this report:

Bango PLC

Boku Inc.

Centili

txtNation Limited

The growing demand for alternative and easy payment methods is driving the growth of direct carrier billing platforms across the region.However, the presence of substitute payment methods, including card-based payment,hinders the direct carrier billing market growth. Further, numerous mobile gaming developers charge certain amounts either to purchase the complete game file or to purchase a certain feature. To pay the charges later with mobile billing, a majority of mobile gamers choose direct carrier billing and continue using new features and games. This is bolstering the growth of the direct carrier billing market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Direct Carrier Billing market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Direct Carrier Billing market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Direct Carrier Billing market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Direct Carrier Billing market segments and regions.

The research on the North America Direct Carrier Billing market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Direct Carrier Billing market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Direct Carrier Billing market.

