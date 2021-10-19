Europe Workplace Services Market to Grow at 10.9% CAGR to Garner US$ 54267.14 million by 2028 – Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic by Business Market Insights

The workplace services market in Europe,” is expected to reach US$ 54267.14 million by 2028 from US$ 26251.31 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2028.
Europe Workplace Services Market study by “The Business Market Insights” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.
Workplace services allow an organization’s workforce to work from anywhere and anytime in a protected environment. With robust workplace services, a business can enhance the potential of its workplace by optimizing employee experiences and business performance. The services comprise end-user outsourcing and tech support services in order to offer automated service, integrated support, and cloud support services to end users. It helps to upgrade workforce collaboration and productivity. It also delivers a strategic instrument that supports business goals in all verticals. The well-established IT infrastructure and small & medium and large enterprises across all the regions are demanding workplace services. Enterprises of all sizes are anticipated to invest in innovative and latest technologies to operate their business effectively. Enterprises across the world are using workplace services to boost their businesses and optimize their business efforts to ensure the lowest possible investment requirements in various processes.
Leading Europe Workplace Services Market Players: Accenture, Atos SE, Cognizant, DXC Technology Company, Fujitsu Limited, HCL Technologies, IBM Corporation, NTT DATA Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Unisys Corporation, Wipro Limited
EUROPE WORKPLACE MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Service Type
- End-User Outsourcing Services
- Tech Support Services
By Organization Size
- SMEs
- Large Enterprises
By Industrial Vertical
- Telecom-IT and ITES
- BFSI
- Manufacturing
- Consumer Goods and Retail
- Healthcare and Life Science
- Government and Public Sector
- Energy and Utilities
- Media and Entertainment
- Education
- Others
By Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Europe Workplace Services Market. The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.
