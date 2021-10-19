Endoscopic Stricture Management Devices Market Global Estimation, Dynamics, Outlook, Research, Trends and Forecasts To 2028

Endoscopic Stricture Management Devices Market Overview

Endoscopy is a minimally invasive technique that allows one to see inside of the body. Endoscopy has received widespread acceptability among gastroenterologists and surgeons since its inception. Endoscopy can be used for both diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. The constriction or obstruction of parts of the GI tract is referred to as gastrointestinal strictures. For the treatment of colonic strictures, esophageal strictures, pyloric strictures, biliary strictures, and other GI strictures, gastrointestinal endoscopic stricture management devices are commonly employed. In the near future, technological advancements in stricture control devices are expected to drive market expansion.

Some of the Prominent/Emerging Players in Endoscopic Stricture Management Devices Market:

Merit Medical Systems

Teleflex Incorporated

Boston Scientific Corporation

CONMED Corporation

Hobbs Medical

PanMed US

Cook Medical

Olympus Corporation

Medi-globe

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Endoscopic Stricture Management Devices Market Segmental Overview:

Based on product, the global endoscopic stricture management devices market is segmented into balloon dilators, stents, and bougie dilators. The market for balloon dilators is further sub-segmented into balloon dilator catheters, and balloon inflation devices. The market for stents is further sub-segmented into metal stents, plastic stents, and biodegradable stents.

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into esophageal, colonic, pyloric, biliary, and others

Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into hospitals ambulatory surgical centers, and others

To comprehend global Endoscopic Stricture Management Devices market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (the United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

