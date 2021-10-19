US Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Analysis to 2021- Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2027 | Allergan, Bausch Health, Takeda, Sucampo Pharmaceuticals

The US irritable bowel syndrome treatment market is expected to reach US$ 1,276.21 Mn in 2027 from US$ 586.61 Mn in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 10.3% from 2020-2027.

The growth of the US irritable bowel syndrome treatment market is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome and associated conditions, and increasing numbers of FDA approvals & drug developments. However, the limited number of product availability and treatment inefficiency is likely to restraint the growth of market during the forecast years.

Some of the companies competing in the US Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market are:

Allergan, Bausch Health, Takeda, Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, McNeil Consumer Healthcare, Sebela Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharmaceuticals

Market Segment by Product Type

IBS-D Drug

IBS-C Drug

Other

Market Segment by Product Application

Women

Men

There are 10 Chapters to deeply display the US Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment market.

Chapter 1 to analyze the top manufacturers of US Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment, with sales, revenue and price of US Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment in 2019 and 2025.

Chapter 2, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2019 and 2025.

Chapter 3, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of US Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment, for each region, from 2019 and 2025.

Chapter 4, 5, 6 and 7 to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 8 and 9, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 and 2025.

Chapter 10 US Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 and 2025.

