The deployment of robotics in the warehouse to perform functions such as pick-place, packing, transportation, packaging, and palletizing is known as Warehouse Robotics. The integration of warehouse and robotics technology has increased warehouse storage space and process productivity while ensuring accuracy and automation. The global warehouse robotics market is driven by rising demand for automation as a result of increased e-commerce rivalry, an increase in the number of stock-keeping units, and technological advancements.

Warehouse Robotics System Type

Knapp Open Shuttle

Locus Robotics System

Fetch Robotics Freight

Scallog System

Swisslog CarryPick

Warehouse Robots Type

Mobile Robots

Cartesian Robots

Articulated Robots

SCARA Robots

Parallel Robots

Others

Component of Warehouse Robotics

Hardware

Software

Service

Top 10 Companies in Warehouse Robotics Market:

1. ABB Ltd

2. FANUC

3. Kuka AG

4. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc

5. Honeywell International Inc

6. Omron Corporation

7. YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION.

8. Fetch Robotics Inc

9. IAM Robotics

10. Amazon Robotics