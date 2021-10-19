North America Automotive Infotainment SoC Market 2020 Should Reflect A Holistic Expansion In The Coming Year: Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, NEC Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Automotive Infotainment SoC Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Automotive Infotainment SoC market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The automotive infotainment SoC is an integrated chip designed for information, phone, and entertainment services in passenger cars and commercial vehicles. It is a complete electronic substrate system containing analog, digital, mixed signals, and radio frequency functions. Automotive infotainment SoC consumes lesser space and area than multi-chip designs. SoC is extensively used in embedded systems and the Internet of Things for automotive computing.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Automotive Infotainment SoC market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Automotive Infotainment SoC market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

NEC Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (ON Semiconductor)

Automotive Infotainment SOC Market Segmentation:

By Installation Type

In-dash

Rear Seat

By Application

Head Unit

eCockpit

Sound System

Others

