North America Bioplastic Packaging Market 2020 Current Trends with Most Demanding Players – Braskem S.A., Arkema Group, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Cardia Bioplastics, Corbion N.V

Thus, consumers are demanding for more environmentally friendly products which decrease the use of petroleum and natural gas, thereby, reduce the carbon footprints. Currently, bioplastic is an alternative for nearly every conventional plastic material in diverse applications. Bioplastics offer innovative solutions with enhanced properties along with distinctive ability to reduce emissions and provide the same qualities and functionalities as that of conventional plastic. These biodegradable packaging materials are made using renewable resources as well as fossil raw materials such as cellulose ester, PLA, PHA, starch derivatives, copolyesters like PBS and PBAT, etc.
Following are the Top North America Bioplastic Packaging Leading Manufacturers –
- Braskem S.A.
- Arkema Group
- The Dow Chemical Company
- BASF SE
- Cardia Bioplastics
- Corbion N.V.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
- NatureWorks LLC
- Novamont S.p.A.
Table of Contents
North America Bioplastic Packaging Research Report 2020-2027
Chapter1 Economic Impact on Industry
Chapter2 North America Bioplastic Packaging Overview
Chapter3 Market Analysis by Application
Chapter4 Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter5 Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
Chapter6 Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
Chapter7 Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter8 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Chapter9 North America Bioplastic Packaging Forecast
Chapter10 Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter11 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter12 Market Effect Factors Analysis
