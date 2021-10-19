North America Bioplastic Packaging Market 2020 Current Trends with Most Demanding Players – Braskem S.A., Arkema Group, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Cardia Bioplastics, Corbion N.V

The latest research documentation titled “North America Bioplastic Packaging Market” is a recently Published on business market insights that covers every aspect of North America Bioplastic Packaging 2020 along with an in-detailed analysis of growth elements, trends, Forecast, size, Share, demand, and distribution. This report also evaluates the past and current North America Bioplastic Packaging Market values to predict future market directions between the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

Thus, consumers are demanding for more environmentally friendly products which decrease the use of petroleum and natural gas, thereby, reduce the carbon footprints. Currently, bioplastic is an alternative for nearly every conventional plastic material in diverse applications. Bioplastics offer innovative solutions with enhanced properties along with distinctive ability to reduce emissions and provide the same qualities and functionalities as that of conventional plastic. These biodegradable packaging materials are made using renewable resources as well as fossil raw materials such as cellulose ester, PLA, PHA, starch derivatives, copolyesters like PBS and PBAT, etc.

Following are the Top North America Bioplastic Packaging Leading Manufacturers –

Braskem S.A.

Arkema Group

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

Cardia Bioplastics

Corbion N.V.

Evonik Industries AG

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

NatureWorks LLC

Novamont S.p.A.

Table of Contents

North America Bioplastic Packaging Research Report 2020-2027

Chapter1 Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter2 North America Bioplastic Packaging Overview

Chapter3 Market Analysis by Application

Chapter4 Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter5 Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter6 Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter8 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter9 North America Bioplastic Packaging Forecast

Chapter10 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter11 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter12 Market Effect Factors Analysis

