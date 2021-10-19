𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐈𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲?

The concept of a digital twin, has become economically viable on account of latest, modern technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT). The Internet of Things (IOT) reduces the cost of deployment. Product design and manufacturing process planning are two areas where digital twin technologies are used. A few current applications, such as wind turbines and aviation engines, have adopted the digital twin concept. In addition, digital twin technology is being used in popular applications such as smart cities, diagnostics, and monitoring.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on application, the global digital twin technology market is segmented into product design and testing, smart connected products, Robotics, Industrial Assets & System Management, Customer Experience and Others.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into Manufacturing, Healthcare, Supply Chain Management, Aerospace, Automotive, Retail and Others.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers:

Increasing demand for digital twins in healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.

Predominant use of Industrial IoT for design and manufacturing

Growing adoption of digital twin in Supply Chain Management (SCM)

Potential reduction of time to market, cost efficient operation and elimination of unplanned downtimes

Restraints

Data security due to use of IoT and cloud platforms