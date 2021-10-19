Global Stage Lighting Market Size, Share, Industry, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2027

The global stage lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019–2025. The stage lighting market is expected to witness rapid growth on account of the continuous increase in demand for live entertainment across the world. Strong demand for stage illumination fixtures and control solutions and the increased end-users’ spending sentiments on music concerts and festivals worldwide are driving the market growth. Further, the increase in corporate sponsorship for music tours, venues, and events is contributing to growth.

Insights by Vendors

The global stage lighting market is expected to be highly fragmented with several local and global players in the market. The competition is intense. The rapidly changing technological environment is likely to drive vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong presence. The market concentration in developed countries is expected to be high.

In contrast, the market in developing economies such as China and India is at a nascent stage because of the entry of key global brands. Vendors compete in terms of product offerings and pricing. Vendors are also expected to use new business models and focus on developing portfolios to drive growth. The focus is likely to shift toward LED stage lighting fixtures as they are energy efficient and are likely to replace conventional fixtures. The competition is expected to intensify further with an increase in product extensions, technological innovations, and mergers and acquisitions. Key global players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period, especially in APAC and Latin America regions, which are fast-growing ones.

Stage Lighting Market: Segmentation

This research report includes detailed segmentation by product, end-user, fixture, application, and geography. Parabolic aluminized reflectors (PARs) are the most widely used fixtures in the entertainment industry and generated over $440 million in 2019. The increasing emphasis on cost efficiency is driving stage illumination fixtures in the market. However, LED PARs are likely to be witness high application in concerts and stage and lighting shows. The growing proliferation of LED PAR fixtures is expected to increase both in new installation as well as retrofit projects. Moreover, the use of LED strip lights is increasing at worship places, museums, and art exhibitions. Cyc lights are an improvement over strip lights and are used to enlighten large surfaces as these devices are designed to wash a large curtain, scenery, or cyclorama evenly. The increased number of roadshow performances and art auction, and exhibitions and a high focus on backstage visualization are expected to contribute to the growth of strip/Cyc lighting across the globe.

The increasing number of live performances, music concerts, festivals, and growth in the number of music shows are expected to influence the growth of the segment. Latin America, which witnessed a low growth for concerts, is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing concert market in the world on account of growing partnerships between global concert organizers and local ones.

Growth prospects in the fixed installation segment is expected to be promising owing to the growth in commercial constructions and the increasing adoption of fixed lightings at worship places, gaming arenas, luxury hotels, gambling venues, stadiums, convention, and trade show centers during the forecast period.

Static lights are easy to use and offer constant illumination. They are extensively used in exhibition halls, tradeshows, convention centers, and theaters. These fixtures are also likely to find their usage in the touring rental segment. The demand for automated fixtures is likely to increase in schools and community theaters as they are becoming more cost-effective and easier to program. Automated/intelligent fixtures offer innovative features such as bright light with flexibility and can be remotely operated.

The conventional lighting segment is expected to witness steady growth as they are inexpensive. The market demand for conventional equipment is likely to increase in developing countries such as China, Brazil, and India. The demand for LED stage lighting is expected to increase at a faster rate. The increased proliferation of LED devices is likely to fuel the growth of the market worldwide. These light sources offer longer lifespan, require no maintenance, and produce less heat. LED modules are also cost-effective.

As music festivals with live performances are attracting global tourists, the trend is expected to increase in emerging countries such as Asia and Africa. The rise of virtual reality and augmented reality is likely to influence live music performances. The population in France, Germany, the UK, the US, and Japan is expected to attend more music concerts than pubs and clubs. The increase in corporate events is also likely to influence the growth of stage lighting products. North America is leading the corporate event market. Moreover, the rise in the wedding industry is expected to grow the demand for innovative lighting technologies. Décor and themes are influenced mainly by the Indian film industry. This is expected to make the destination wedding a major trend. Hence, changing wedding trends is likely to increase the demand for stage lightings, thereby driving growth.

The study considers the present scenario of the global stage lighting market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.

Key Market Insights

The analysis of the global stage lighting market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2020–2025.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the global market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

