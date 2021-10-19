Glamping Market In Europe Price Trends, Size, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast 2020-2027

The glamping market in Europe by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the period 2019–2025. Glamping companies are continually striving to enhance comfort levels that align with the changing consumer requirements in the market. The inclusion of wellness treatments at campsites and custom-tailored retreats to an abundance of services will help boost revenues in the Europe glamping market. Consumers are trying to detoxify from their digital frenzy and re-claim their time for personal growth, harmony, and wellbeing. The collective concept of vacations is evolving, furthered by intensifying chronic health problems, attributed in part to the growing disconnect from nature. There is a lot of media attention around debilitating indoor lifestyles of modern consumers, which costs them in terms of health. Hence, wellness tourism is a rapidly growing segment in both developed and developing countries.

Key Vendors

• Bushtec Safari

• Canopy & Stars

• Eco Retreats

• Huttopia

• Wigwam Holidays

Key Vendor Analysis

The glamping market in Europe remains highly fragmented. It has the presence of both private and public OHP providers. Most vendors are startups that have been in operation for less than 15 years. Huttopia, Bustec Safari, Canopy & Stars, Eco Retreats, and Wigwam Holidays the leading vendors in the Europe glamping market. The profitability of small companies is linked to their proposition and geographic specificity, given that guests travel only a certain distance from their home when it comes camping. Since glamorous camping is hugely local, there is scope for a healthy competition between vendors, both large and small. Individuals operating in the market are being driven by the opportunity of turning their existing property or using their land into a money-making business. Optimizing the experience, enhancing discoverability, and refining what they have to give are all factors that these small vendors are looking to further their business.

Glamping Market in Europe: Segmentation

The market research report includes detailed segmentation by accommodation type, end-user, land ownership, area size, and geography. Cabins are witnessing an overall growth in glamping. They have been around for a long time and have been considered a novelty. However, they are the most common form of tents used for family camping. They are likely to be more advanced in terms of amenities since they can handle all types of back-end systems and components. Therefore, cabineering leans more toward luxury hotels than camping.

With disposable household incomes rising, family holidays in Europe are increasing, thereby increasing the demand for the 4-person tent segment. As sites grew and structures became more enduring and permanent, the market witnessed growing appeal in 2019. The market is characterized by creature comforts and a heavy dose of activities and amenities. Safari tents, treehouses, yurts, and pods are the most common forms of accommodation because they tend to be family-friendly and allow for more designated and open living spaces, elements of fun, and convenience. However, since recreational vehicles (RVs) offer mobility, flexibility, and an equally comfortable shelter, their high demand can hinder the growth of the four-person glamping tents during the forecast period.

The tourism market is increasingly marked by a trend to discover places, which are more difficult to access or are relatively unknown. Hence, rural-based glamorous camping experiences are expected to gain ground. Fueled by popular culture, travel bloggers, and Instagram influencers, rural glamping is becoming organized and formal. Farm stays are witnessing the second wave. Immersive glamping at cattle ranches, vineyards, and farms are increasing the popularity of the rural segment.

Baby boomers experience nature reserves, and they are better able to do so as they have additional resources and time on their hands, thereby expecting to rely on public lands. Since they are also glamping enthusiasts, it does not require them to carry gear, the demand for these accommodations is only going to grow in that age group.

Increasing digital exposure is limiting outdoor activities among children. This is pushing the idea of spending more time exploring nature, thereby driving demand for glamping. This is particularly high among avid millennial families that have young children that cannot take part in adventurous activities. Another primary driver is the growing demand for weekend getaways for stressed-out urban campers.

The impact of glamping has gone well beyond stays and entered into the realm of events. While camping has long been at the heart of the action at events, it has largely been restricted to music festivals. However, glamping has changed, providing ways to get the whole squad together at striking spots for a fancy-yet-rural experience. It is being used for both personal and professional events. With a promising share of these events being life milestones, the market is expected to grab the attention of several consumers and businesses.

Key Market Insights

The analysis of the glamping market in Europe provides sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2020–2025.

• Offers sizing and growth prospects of the Europe glamping market for the forecast period 2020–2025.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers.

• Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.

