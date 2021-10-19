Garment Steamer Market Size, Share, Industry, Analysis, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2027

The garment steamer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period 2019–2025. The garment steamer market is witnessing a significant rise in demand in the professional and residential end-users worldwide. Increasing diversification, coupled with demand for reliability in the appliances inventory, is expected to contribute to the long-term value of professional users. Changing lifestyles and the increasing availability of steamers via online channels are likely to open new avenues for high-end apparel maintenance, thereby favorably impacting the garment steamer market growth.

Key Vendors

• Electrolux

• Groupe SEB

• Koninklijke Philips

• Panasonic

Insights by Vendors

The global garment steamer market is highly concentrated with the presence of several local and global players in the market. The competition is intense. The rapidly changing technological scenario could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades. Manufacturers are emphasizing on identifying opportunities, thereby setting up certain goals to achieve productivity and efficient usage of capital resources. The present scenario is forcing vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong presence. One of the key strategies implemented by vendors includes the introduction of differentiated products and solutions. Hence, companies strive to offer differentiated channels for distribution and better product mix, thereby catering to the changing needs and requirements of the target customers in the market.

Garment Steamer Market: Segmentation

This research report includes detailed segmentation by product, application, model type, pricing type, distribution channels, and geography. Handheld appliances are effective and viable options for travelers to keep their clothing wrinkle-free and fresh. They come in ergonomic designs, with steady grips, which enable an individual to handle them effortlessly. One of the significant factors contributing to the growth of the segment is convenience and compactness.

Rapid expansion in the retail sector is expected to propel the demand for garment care appliances. Garment steamers are mainly designed to deodorize and sanitize apparel. Vendors are launching new products/appliances, which are CSA approved and prove to be a perfect/viable choice for the steaming process. These appliances are expected to witness a steady increase in the home interiors segment. Nowadays, these appliances are being designed for personal usage, which helps in easy removal of wrinkles, thereby giving a refreshing look to clothes. Handheld steamers are mostly preferred appliances in the residential sector.

Vendors in the fashion industry are expected to introduce several appropriate devices for making the fabric more appealing/presentable to consumers. With advances in technology, appliances such as garment steamers are gaining significant demand among fashion collectors.

Premium models are finding increasing usage in the high-end professional dry-cleaning segment. These models have large applications in the media and film industry as these appliances enhance and refresh apparel looks. Premium appliances offer value for money as they provide excellent performance and results. Europe is expected to emerge as a major market for garment steamers during the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the mass-market model segment is expected to cross over a $1 billion mark during the forecast period. Retail outlet chains and homeowners proficiently use mass-market models. These models are preferred as they can be used for steaming and straightening clothes on daily purposes. Also, the cost-effectiveness offered by these models is likely to drive the adoption in the residential sector.

A large number of retail outlets or stores are opting for commercial garment steamer to remove wrinkles, crease out clothes at stores conveniently, and straighten drapes and curtains; hence, large-scale retailers are expected to increase the adoption of these streamers during the forecast period. Professional and residential end-users mainly opt for mid-sized appliances as they offer ease of use and high operationality among end-users. However, these machines also help in maintaining the fabric quality, thereby increasing the application. Mini-handheld models are portable models, which are growing in demand due to convenience, compactness, and lightweight, which make them an ideal choice among travelers.

The study considers the present scenario of the global garment steamer market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.

Key Market Insights

The analysis of the garment steamer market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2019–2025.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.

