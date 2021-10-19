Europe Electric Lawn Mower Market Report 2020, Trends, Price and Forecast till 2027

The Europe Electric lawn mower market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2020–2025. The market is witnessing the integration of consumer durable products, which is increasing adoption among end-users in the region.Consumers and businesses are expected to use grounds and garden maintenance services extensively, thereby driving the region’s landscaping services market. Since the region has many lifestyle communities and public parks, the need for garden equipment is strong. Meanwhile, new construction is likely to drive further new residences, which are likely to boost electric mowers’ demand. In developing European countries, the construction of golf courses, public gardens and parks, and commercial business complexes are likely to drive the market’s growth. The demand for electric mowers is likely to be fueled by the residential sector’s growth in Europe. The residential construction market in Western, Central, and South European countries is likely to grow at CAGRs between 2% and 5% during the forecast period.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-92879

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Prominent Vendors

• Deere & Company

• Honda Motor Company

• Husqvarna

• MTD Products

• Robert Bosch

• STIGA

• Techtronic Industries

• The Toro Company

Insights by Vendors

The European electric lawn mower market is highly fragmented, with several local and global players. Deere & Co., Honda Power Equipment, Husqvarna, MTD Products, Robert Bosch, STIGA, and The Toro Company are key leading vendors in the industry. The competition among these key players is intense. The leading 50 companies account for 90% of the European region. Several players offer a wide range of forest, construction, and garden equipment to achieve economies of scale. Other players also have a sizeable international and a local presence, with prominent leaders in their geographies.

Europe Electric Lawn Mower Market Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-user, blade & drive type, distribution channels, geography. Electric walk-behind lawn mowers are witnessing high popularity in the residential segment. Small contractors are serving high traffic areas such as golf clubs and stadiums and approaches with these machines. The increasing adoption of robotic powered lawn mowers in European countries such as Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, and other Nordic countries affects the walk-behind market.

The demand for robotic lawn mowers for small-sized lawns and gardens is high in Europe as most lawns and gardens tend to be small. A large range of existing vendors of robotic lawn mowers caters to this segment. Further, several new entrants in the market are launching their products due to the high market potential and lucrativeness. This segment is expected to witness a shipment of over 999 thousand units by 2025. The increasing reliance on commercial-sector automation to reduce running costs has guided development in the European commercial lawn mower industry’s robotic lawn mower segment.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-92879

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Electric lawn mowers are largely sold through retail distribution channels such as specialty stores, dealerships and distributors, supermarkets, and hypermarkets. The distribution environment is rapidly evolving, with systems and processes being upgraded at a rapid pace. Changes are being spurred by expanding competition, accelerating digitization, constant disintermediation, and consumerization of expectations. B2B commerce is witnessing the increase in expectations that are largely associated with B2C, such as transparent pricing and communities and social connections. This is expected to continue further, focusing on lowering costs, improving efficiencies, and opening up to new opportunities.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by End-user

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Mower Blade

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Drive

4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

4.3.6 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

The study considers the present scenario of the Europe Electric lawn mower market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Key Questions Answered:

What is the European Electric lawn mower market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

What are the factors impacting the growth of the Europe Electric lawn mower market share?

What is the growth of the UK Electric lawn mower market share during the forecast period?

Who are the leading vendors in the Europe Electric lawn mower market and what are their market share?

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

Indonesia: Laundry Care Products Market

India: Laundry Care Products Market

Fiji: Laundry Care Products Market

Cambodia: Laundry Care Products Market

Brunei Darussalam: Laundry Care Products Market

Bhutan: Laundry Care Products Market

Bangladesh: Laundry Care Products Market

Australia: Laundry Care Products Market