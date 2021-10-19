Global Pest Control Services Market Size, Share, Industry, Price, Analysis, Trends, Report and Forecast 2020-2027

The global pest control services market is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019–2025. The global pest control services market is witnessing a flurry of mergers and acquisition activities. The market is currently in the customer acquisition mode, and vendors are experimenting with value-added services and bundled offerings to gain customers’ attention. There exists no uniformity on the global scale with respect to demand, labor cost, and application methods. They largely depend on the customer buying power and the economic condition of the country. Pest control services market is a labor-intensive industry, and growing economic activities reinforce its growth. The industry is highly competitive, as a large number of vendors characterizes it. For instance, in India, nearly 40% of the market is unorganized. The number of vendors in the organized sector has also increased, thereby affecting the industry in a multi-faceted manner.

Key Vendors

• Anticimex

• Ecolab

• Rentokil Initial

• Rollins

• Terminix

• Truly Nolen

• Massey Services Inc.

Key Vendor Analysis

The competition is intense, with several global, regional, and local players. The market is fragmented with only a few players occupying major shares. Vendors are implementing innovative products and services such as digital services and focusing on developing service portfolios to gain a higher share. The focus is shifting toward the digitization of pest control services or developing mobile supporting applications to enhance the customer’s experience.

Pest Control Services Market: Segmentation

This market research report includes detailed segmentation by product types, applications, control types, and geography. The demand for general pest control services is higher in several geographies than termite control services. Japan, Europe, and North America are the major countries where termite treatment services are mainly high because the application of wood in these regions is high both in residential and commercial sectors. Factors such as the growth of viral diseases, improvement in living standards, and the growth of the population are driving the segment. The rise in the housing market in the developed countries is bolstering the termite treatment business. The regulatory push in the pre-construction industry is further supporting the growth of termite control services.

While the demand for non-chemical alternatives is increasing, especially from developed regions, developing countries are heavily dependent on chemical methods. Mechanical methods are limited to a certain type of bugs and have been losing share to chemical methods. The ease of availability and cost-effectiveness of chemical solutions are the major reasons for their high adoption. On the other hand, the lack of complexity in regulations with respect to the usage of mechanical or physical devices is preferred by service providers. APAC and Latin America are the major end-users of mechanical methods.

The demand for residential pest control services is higher in Europe and North America than in APAC and Latin America. Globally, the demand is growing as climatic conditions vary across the region, and the requirement in each of the regions varies accordingly. However, the demand for mosquito eradication, termite extermination, and rodent control solutions is high in the residential sector.

The study considers the present scenario of the global pest control services market and its market dynamics for the period 2020−2025. The report covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. It covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading and prominent companies operating in the market.

Key Market Insights

The analysis of the pest control market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2020–2025.

• Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the market for the forecast period 2020–2025

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market

• Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities

• Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage

