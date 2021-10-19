Waterproofing Market 2020: Industry Report, Trends, Share and Forecast till 2027

The waterproofing market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019–2025. The global waterproofing market has been intensely propelled by the growth in infrastructural and residential and commercial construction sectors in the last decade. Innovations in waterproofing membranes along with R&D undertakings based on end-user industries, significantly have reduced the production cost of the material. Increasing concerns to protect buildings and constructions from structural damages due to water infiltration are expected to drive the demand significantly during the period 2020–2025. This surge has forced several established waterproofing manufacturers to expand their operations globally. A majority of contractors around the world prefer to use liquid applied and sheet-based membranes, of which, the climatic condition plays a significant role in the durability of waterproof coatings on building structures.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91178

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Prominent Vendors

• Construction Materials

• Firestone Building Products

• Soprema Groups

• Sika AG

• GAF

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The global waterproofing market share is highly fragmented. Construction Materials, Firestone Building Products, Soprema Groups, Sika AG, and GAF are the prominent vendors in the market. The market is characterized by several major players having different strategies for innovations, expansion of business, agreements with suppliers, and M&A to increase their footprint into rural segments during the forecast period. APAC, Europe, and North America have the highest presence of several vendors in the market. The majority of established manufacturers have increased their focus and strategies into M&A through forwarding or backward integration. M&A activities have supported several manufacturers to expand their market positions and operations.

Global Waterproofing Market Segmentation

The global waterproofing market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, raw material, application, and geography. The liquid applied membrane (LAM) segment is expected to reach revenues of over $18 billion by 2025. LAM is widely preferred among builders across the globe due to its easy applicable nature on any surface. The demand for LAM is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period on account of the rise in new construction and refurbished activities. The COVID-19 pandemic has truncated the growth rates, however.

The bitumen segment is expected to capture the highest revenue in the market by 2025. The ease of application over a wide range of construction surfaces and durable structures of waterproofing materials has increased the popularity of the material among construction companies across the world. The increasing construction of industrial roofing systems across the globe is expected to drive the growth of modified bitumen-based waterproofing during the forecast period.

The growing preference for PVC-based waterproofing solutions in commercial and industrial building constructions across the world is influencing the segment. The increasing demand for customized applications is likely to increase the demand for PVC materials significantly during the period 2020–2025 in several urbanized economies. As PVC membranes are easy to install, have high tensile strength, and are durable, a majority of constructors prefer PVC material, which is increasing their market share.

The growth in construction activities in urban areas in countries such as China, India, Mexico, and Gulf Coastal Countries (GCC) and the increase in re-roofing works in developed economies such as the US and European countries have increased the application of roofing waterproofing works significantly. The global demand for eco-friendly materials in waterproof works, especially in roofing, has made several established players increase spending on R&D activities.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91178

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

The scope for global underground construction works is expected to grow significantly during the period 2020-2025, owing to the increase in investment in infrastructural projects in several emerging economies across the world. Therefore, the increase in infrastructural activities is expected to drive the demand for underground waterproofing materials during the forecast period.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Raw Material

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Application

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

The study considers the present scenario of the waterproofing market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the waterproofing market size and growth rate during the forecast period??

2. Which product/raw material/application/region are generating the largest revenue in the waterproofing market?

3. What are the drivers, trends, and restraints influencing the growth of the waterproofing market?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the waterproofing market, and what are their market shares?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the waterproofing market share?

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

Benin: Laundry Care Products Market

Angola: Laundry Care Products Market

Algeria: Laundry Care Products Market

Africa: Laundry Care Products Market

Global Floor Coverings Market

Uruguay: Floor Coverings Market

Suriname: Floor Coverings Market

Peru: Floor Coverings Market