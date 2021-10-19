Cosmetovigilance Market An Exclusive Study On Upcoming Trends And Growth Opportunities

Cosmetovigilance is the continuous monitoring service of cosmetics in accordance with the regulatory compliances offered by the authorities. This service is not only contains managing the clinical trials of the products and whether the product is feasible to be commercialized, but also continues the monitoring cosmetics after they have been commercialized. This cosmetics surveillance system was first initiated by the French health products safety agency and was meant to be a part of pharmacovigilance system for cosmetics. Whereas today, cosmetovigilance is recognized as a public health concept to promote the safety of cosmetic products globally.

Based on service type, the global Cosmetovigilance market is segmented into pre-marketing services, post-marketing services.

Based on categories, the market is categorised into skincare, makeup, haircare, perfumes and deodorants, hair colorants.

Based on service provider, the market is categorised into clinical research organizations (CROs), business process outsourcing (BPOs).

To comprehend global Cosmetovigilance market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

