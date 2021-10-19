Asia Pacific Fourth Party Logistics Market Key Players Analysis 2021 to 2027 Covid-19 Impact | Allyn International Services Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, DAMCO

Fourth Party Logistics market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 18.75 Bn in 2018 to US$ 32.28 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 6.3% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia Pacific Fourth Party Logistics Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Fourth Party Logistics market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The increasing complexities in supply chains demanding for outsourced logistics services is fueling the growth of the fourth party logistics market. Moreover, the factors such as the incorporation of dynamic logistics services by retail and consumer electronics end-users, and manufacturers seeking for inbound procurement and supplier collaborations management are anticipated to boost fourth party logistics market growth in the forecast period. The emergence of the fourth party logistics concept has essentially been a move towards removing all the bottlenecks mentioned above in the increasingly complex supply chain environment.

Major key players covered in this report:

Allyn International Services Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

DAMCO

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG

GEFCO Group

GEODIS

Logistics Plus Inc.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia Pacific Fourth Party Logistics market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Asia Pacific Fourth Party Logistics market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia Pacific Fourth Party Logistics market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Asia Pacific Fourth Party Logistics market segments and regions.

Asia Pacific Fourth Party Logistics Market Segmentation:

By Type

Synergy Plus Operating Model

Solution Integrator Model

Industry Innovator Model

By End-User

Automotive

Healthcare

Food and Beverage

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Retail

Industrial

The research on the Asia Pacific Fourth Party Logistics market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific Fourth Party Logistics market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific Fourth Party Logistics market.

