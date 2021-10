India and Sri Lanka Electric Three Wheeler Market Will Reach at a CAGR of 29.61% Through 2028 |Bajaj Auto Ltd, J.S. AUTO (P) LTD., Speego Vehicles Co Pvt Limited, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Scooters India Limited, TVS Motor Company, Terra Motors Corporation, Xianghe Qiangsheng Electric Tricycle Factory and more

The electric three wheelers market in India was valued INR 708,520.3 Lakh in 2019 and is projected to reach INR 1,910,845.7 Lakh by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.61% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “India and Sri Lanka Electric Three Wheeler Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the India and Sri Lanka Electric Three Wheeler market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Electrification of auto-rickshaws plays an important role in meeting the transport requirement of many large and medium Indian cities and is critical for reducing air pollution and providing clean mobility solutions. The auto-rickshaws, generally three-wheelers, with both four and two-stroke internal combustion engines, are fuelled by Diesel, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). According to a recent study by TERI, an average conventional LPG auto emits approximately 0.005 tonnes of Particulate Matter-10 (PM10) in a year and about 3.72 tonnes of carbon dioxide in a year (TERI, 2018)1. On the other hand, electric auto-rickshaws (e-autos) provide zero tailpipe emission and no-noise solution while meeting the mobility needs of people.

India and Sri Lanka Electric three wheelers Market-Companies Mentioned

Gayam Motor Works Pvt. Ltd

Exide Industries Limited

Green Shuttle Technology Pvt Ltd

Dilli Electric Auto Pvt Ltd

REEP Industries Private Limited

DSF Industries

Adapt Motors Pvt. Ltd

SAARTHI e-RICKSHAWS

SL Mobility

KSL Cleantech Limited

Omega Seiki Pvt. Ltd

Altigreen

OK Play EV

LOHIA AUTO INDUSTRIES

Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Ltd

ATUL Auto Limited

Piaggio & C. SpA

Bajaj Auto Ltd

J.S. AUTO (P) LTD.

Speego Vehicles Co Pvt Limited

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Scooters India Limited

TVS Motor Company

Terra Motors Corporation

Xianghe Qiangsheng Electric Tricycle Factory

India Electric three wheelers market – By Type

E-Auto (High Speed) People Carrier Goods Carrier Special Vehicles

E-Rickshaw (Low Speed) People Carrier Goods Carrier Special Vehicles



Sri Lanka Electric three wheelers market – By Type

E-Auto (High Speed) People Carrier Goods Carrier Special Vehicles

E-Rickshaw (Low Speed) People Carrier Goods Carrier Special Vehicles



The electric three wheelers market in Sri Lanka was valued INR 2,604.2 Lakh in 2019 and is projected to reach INR 8,624.7 Lakh by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.4% from 2020 to 2027. With the rising traffic congestion across the major states across India, people are continually opting for ride-sharing services. Three-wheelers plays a vital role in the ride-sharing industry across the world. Majorly, in the Asia Pacific region, three-wheelers are mostly preferred for public transport. Due to their small wheelbase, three-wheelers have the tendency to cut through traffic at ease with the ability to carry more than one passenger as compared to a motorbike. Three-wheeler, when considered in ride-sharing, incurs lesser charges than a car. This has given rise to the demand even further three-wheelers as passengers prefer to opt for them as complimentary to cars.

The research on the India and Sri Lanka Electric Three Wheeler market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the India and Sri Lanka Electric Three Wheeler market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the India and Sri Lanka Electric Three Wheeler market.

