Epigenetics Market to Surpass Revenue of US$ 2,611.57 million and High CAGR of 13.6% by 2025

The Epigenetics in the healthcare market was valued at US$ 991.45 million in 2017 and it is projected to reach US$ 2,611.57 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2018 to 2025.

The study of heritable changes in gene expression that do not involve changes to the underlying DNA sequence is known as epigenetics. A single or multiple change in phenotype without a changing the genotype which results affects the cells that can read the genes. The growth of the Epigenetics in healthcare market is attributed to the declining prices of sequencing, increasing prevalence of cancer and funds & grants provided by government bodies. Whereas, promising precise treatments by neurogenesis is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

ABCAM Plc

Agilent Technologies

Active Motif

Qiagen

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Perkinelmer Inc.

New England Biolabs (NEB)

Illumina Inc.

Epigenetics in Healthcare Market – by Product

Reagents

Kits

Enzymes

Instruments & Consumables

Bioinformatics Tools

Epigenetics in Healthcare Market – by Technology

Histone Modification

DNA Methylation

Others

Epigenetics in Healthcare Market – by Application

Metabolic Diseases

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Others

Epigenetics in Healthcare Market – by End User

Academics & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Epigenetics Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Epigenetics Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Epigenetics Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Epigenetics Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Epigenetics Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

