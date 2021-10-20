North America Education and Learning Analytics Market Growth Rate of 19.9% With top manufacture Watershed Systems, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Ellucian Company L.P., Blackboard Inc., Alteryx Inc., InetSoft Technology Corp., Saba Software, Inc., etc.

The education and learning analytics market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 1245.6 Mn in 2019 to US$ 5133.3 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Education and Learning Analytics Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Education and Learning Analytics market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Get Sample Copy of this North America Education and Learning Analytics market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00012820

Company Profiles

Watershed Systems, Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Ellucian Company L.P.

Blackboard Inc.

Alteryx Inc.

InetSoft Technology Corp.

Saba Software, Inc.

Learning analytics has emerged from varied branches of science, including psychology, statistics, sociology, data mining, information science, and machine learning, to understand data collected during teaching, learning, and education administration, among other services. Thereby, learning analytics signify analysis of a huge volume of data originated and gathered from several sources by students and researchers for evaluating the performance assessment of students. Usually, learning analytics is restricted to evaluate student performance; however, with growing progress in the market, it has extended to business enterprises as workforce management.

Increasing demand for online courses and a dramatic increase in the number of registrations for online programs are creating a huge opportunity for vendors operating in the education and learning analytics market. The market for online courses is highly fragmented due to the presence of a large number of players operating in the market across North America. The learning analytics vendors must focus on partnerships with online course providers to expand their footprints across the North American region.

By Component

Software

Services

By Application

Performance Management

Operations Management

Budget and Finance Management

People Acquisition and Retention

Curriculum Development and Intervention Management

By End-user

Academics

Corporate

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the North America Education and Learning Analytics market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Education and Learning Analytics market segments and regions.

Order a Copy of this North America Education and Learning Analytics market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00012820

The research on the North America Education and Learning Analytics market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Education and Learning Analytics market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Education and Learning Analytics market.

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics; Semiconductor; Aerospace; Defense; Automotive; Transportation; Energy; Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing; Construction; Food; Beverages; Chemicals; Materials; and Technology, Media; Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/