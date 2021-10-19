North America Medical Second Opinion Market Is Growing To Reach US$ 4,476.22 Million By 2027 | Cigna, WorldCare, Medix

The North America medical second opinion market is expected to reach US$ 4,476.22 million by 2027 from US$ 1,480.14 million in 2020; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Medical second opinion is intended to provide valuable information about the patient’s current treatment options. The concept plays a significant role in dealing with the confusion created through the recommendation of various treatment alternatives for a single case. Besides, the opinion is also sought to gain additional information, which can be helpful to improve treatment outcomes of a disease. The medical second opinion can validate diagnosis; thus, it plays a major role in increasing the accuracy of the treatment.

The market’s growth is attributed to growing emphasis on superior treatment outcomes and increasing preference for healthcare cost optimization. However, the absence of clear-cut guidelines on using medical second opinion globally is likely to impact market growth during the forecast period negatively.

Major Key players covered in this report:

• Second Opinion International

• Cigna

• WorldCare

• Medix

• 2nd.MD (Innovation Specialists LLC)

• AXA

NORTH AMERICA MEDICAL SECOND OPINION MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Disorder

Cancer

Orthopaedic Disorders

Cardiac Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Nephrological Disorders

Hematologic Blood Disorders

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Organ Transplant

Other Diseases

By Service Provider

Hospitals

Health Insurance Companies

Online Services

