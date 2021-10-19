Global Traffic Signal Recognition Market 2021 Growing Rapidly with Recent Developments, Industry Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Revenue, Key Findings and Latest Technology, Forecast Research Report 2028

Traffic Signal Recognition Industry Report focuses on Market Influence Factors, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Trends and Opportunities so that Market Players can face any challenges and take advantage of Lucrative Prospects available in the Global Traffic Signal Recognition market.

The automotive industry has emerged as one of the key procurer of advanced electronics. The electronic manufacturers are focusing heavily on the developing robust technologies for automotive sector. The traffic signal recognition technology is among the latest technologies developed by various electronics manufacturers. Increasing emphasize towards the development of robust advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is resulting in growth of traffic signal recognition market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The traffic signal recognition market is poised to grow over the years, owing to the fact that, the automotive manufacturers are increasingly partnering with electronic manufacturers to develop advanced technologies. With an objective to reduce road accidents occurring from human errors, the automotive manufactures are increasingly stressing on the integration of the technology onto mid segment vehicles. This factor is also acting as a key propellant for traffic signal recognition market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

CONTINENTAL AG

DAIMLER AG

DENSO CORPORATION

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

HELLA AGLAIA MOBILE VISION GMBH

MOBILEYE CORPORATION

ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION

VOLKSWAGEN

ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN

The global Traffic Signal Recognition market is segmented on the basis of deployment, application. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as cloud-based, on-premise. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as new cars market, used cars market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Traffic Signal Recognition market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Traffic Signal Recognition Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Traffic Signal Recognition market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Traffic Signal Recognition market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

